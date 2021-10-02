Aggies need offense to finish drives vs. 4-touchdown favorite San Jose State

A sibling quarterback subplot is not out of the question for Saturday night’s New Mexico State-San Jose State football matchup.

Aggies backup QB Weston Eget and his younger brother, Spartans backup Walker Eget, could go head to head if things shake out right in the 8:30 p.m. contest. That scenario probably would not be ideal for either team, however.

NMSU (1-4) and San Jose State (2-2) have both been dealing with injuries at the quarterback position and neither head coach made a definitive call this week about who will start at the position.

Week-one starter Jonah Johnson seems the likely candidate for the Aggies, 28-point underdogs. Johnson returned from a right wrist injury and played the entirety of last week’s 41-21 loss to Hawaii.

But New Mexico State’s offense sputtered in the second half, and coach Doug Martin did not rule out changing things up against the Spartans.

“Whoever’s healthy and gives us the best chance to win will start,” Martin said.

Other options include Dino Maldonado, who stepped in when Johnson was injured against New Mexico and led the Aggies to a win over FCS South Carolina State the following week, or Weston Eget. The latter played briefly in NMSU’s season opener against UTEP but suffered a knee injury and has been rehabbing since.

“Weston’s coming along, but sometimes you have to protect a guy from himself,” Martin said. “He says he’s ready to play but I don’t want to put him out there too early if he can’t move well enough to protect himself.”

San Jose State found itself in a similar position last week when starting quarterback Nick Starkel was sacked six times and ultimately knocked out of a 23-3 loss to Western Michigan. Starkel appeared to injure his left (non-throwing) arm, but coach Brent Brennan declined to comment on Starkel’s status this week.

Walker Eget and Natano Woods, both freshmen, played in Starkel’s place but neither had much success. Martin said the Spartans became more conservative with backups in the game, but NMSU linebacker Trevor Brohard said it’s incumbent upon the Aggies defense to make life tough on the quarterback, regardless of who is on the field.

“I think some guys have been a little lackadaisical about little things,” Brohard said. “You can’t start the game with slow eyes and slow feet or you give up big plays. That’s what’s happened to us and we need to have better discipline, especially in pass defense. We have to recognize what they’re doing and attack them.”

Brohard smiled when asked about a potential Eget-vs.-Eget matchup.

“They’re brothers,” he said, “let them duke it out.”

Martin expressed more concern about an Aggies offense that has moved the ball successfully but struggled to finish drives. NMSU racked up 401 yards against Hawaii but was stymied by three turnovers, seven penalties and a missed field goal.

“I always say you need to score 30 points to have a chance to win in college football because the rules favor the offense,” Martin said. “We’ve scored more than 30 once and have one win.”

San Jose State also has struggled to score. The Spartans average just 18.0 points per game and have turned the ball over 10 times through four games.

But SJSU’s defense has been stingy, allowing 20.0 points and 329 total yards per game with seven takeaways.