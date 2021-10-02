APD: Woman dies days after she was set on fire in ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Lawrence Sedillo (MDC)
An Albuquerque woman died at a Texas burn hospital a week after she was allegedly set on fire by a roommate in a West Central neighborhood.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said on Friday that 42-year-old Renee Benally died of her injuries at University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Benally’s roommate Lawrence Sedillo, 39, was charged last week with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm in the Sept. 24 incident.

Gallegos said detectives are now working with the District Attorney’s Office to charge Sedillo with murder in Benally’s death.

Sedillo is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center. His attorney could not be reached on Friday.

Police responded 9 a.m. to the 100 block of 47th NW, just north of Central, after a neighbor called 911 and said Benally came to her home covered in burns.

Benally was taken to a hsopital before being airlifted to Texas for specialized treatment of her injuries. Benally told her neighbor Sedillo doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire.

Another neighbor gave police surveillance video that allegedly showed Sedillo chasing Benally with a red gas can.


