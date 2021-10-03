My son is dead because of a broken system; we must fix it

My name is Angel and I’m writing out my story so I can be the voice for my son Devon Trey Heyborne, 22, who was killed April 23. Devon was handsome, charismatic and hardworking. He was a son, brother, grandson and uncle. He was almost finished with pilot school and in the middle of his first house flip before his life was taken from this world. In his spare time, he would call and visit his grandparents. Devon cared so much about them he would go grocery shopping for them, clean their houses and cut their hair.

April 23 is not only the day my son was killed, it also serves as the day a huge part of our family was taken away from us. Devon’s grandpa died five weeks after the incident. Devon’s grandma then ended up in the hospital needing surgery shortly after Devon’s death and the other grandma lost a piece of her personality. Devon’s sister no longer has her TikTok partner in crime and his brother no longer has his athletic hero – something he never got the chance to tell Devon. Devon’s niece will only know him by pictures and stories, and his nephew keeps asking to go visit uncle Devon in heaven.

Police and prosecutors say my son’s life was taken by someone on pretrial release, someone the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office tried to keep incarcerated. The individual charged with killing my son had been released from jail and put on the “toughest of terms” that the court can assign someone. The court released him with a GPS monitor, but come to find out (the court was not) monitoring after 5 p.m. or on weekends. That to me is reprehensible. In my heart I feel that if Devon’s killer was actually being monitored or detained before his trial, my son would still be alive.

I feel let down by our system and by our state. Systems that are supposed to protect us aren’t working, and more attention and opportunities are given to the defendant. I feel the media and other outside organizations hide behind statistics and studies that devalue our family members that we have lost. One recent study says these criminals on pretrial release aren’t being re-arrested; to me that only means that they aren’t being caught for their latest offenses.

As for the defendants that are “the one tenths of a percent” committing violent crime while being monitored and getting caught, that’s one tenths of a percent too many. That percentage took my son’s life. I won’t change the minds of those who think the system is working. I’m just here to tell you it’s not, and that I hope you never have to feel this pain. Others have made comments that cases like my son’s are used as “knee-jerk reactions for emotional gain,” but I would gladly trade all of this to go back to the days where my son was alive. I would do anything to go back to the days where I would get frustrated with Devon for calling me 20 times a day to ask me how to do certain things or how to cook or clean. He took all of my advice, apparently, because when I had to clear out his apartment, it seemed a lot like home with all the things he and I had talked about, a home similar to the one I created for him when he was a child.

This new chapter of my life will be my most important, making sure that Devon’s life wasn’t in vain and that his legacy continues. I hope that all of the families in New Mexico who have lost loved ones to violence and those who have not but live in this state can put politics, differences and pride aside to fight together. We need everyone to know our stories so I’m asking everyone to write or call your elected officials and voice your concerns. We need to take back our Land of Enchantment where we can feel safe again and be able to enjoy the memories of our loved ones lost.