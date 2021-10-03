Case just latest proof the state needs legislative upgrade

Last month’s indictment of the (former) majority leader of the N.M. House of Representatives has jolted reformers like Common Cause NM and NM Ethics Watch who have been working for decades to repair New Mexico’s national reputation as a corrupt state. The recent creation of a State Ethics Commission and the requirement sponsors of capital outlay appropriations be publicly disclosed were giant steps forward. But clearly, there is more to be done.

Even if the charges against former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton prove to be false, the perception that public officials are using their position for personal gain corrodes the basis of our democracy. For a government to function efficiently and fairly – to the benefit of all of its citizens – it needs to be trusted. Yet, as a result of a string of high-profile public corruption cases over decades, our faith is faltering. Common Cause polls show public trust declines every year as one scandal follows after another.

Six years ago, the Committee for Economic Development, a nonprofit business think tank out of the District of Columbia, sponsored a University of New Mexico study that zeroed in on corruption in states whose economies rely heavily on government funds. They found as a result of “crony capitalism,” frequent deals were struck to award companies state contracts based on their political influence. This led to poor performance and shoddy work. Now this trend has seeped into the educational arena. The issue is a series of contracts APS authorized to a company based upon its connection to an influential insider – one who was both a legislator and a school administrator. The victims of the corrupted contracts were taxpayers, the school district, and students who did not receive the remedial math services they should have in the past and may not receive them next year as federal funds are often withheld until criminal cases are resolved.

There are many factors that contribute to the perception of corruption here. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, New Mexico is the only state to not pay its legislators a salary. It meets for just one month in even-numbered years and for two months in odd-numbered years. Legislators maintain their day jobs. They are even allowed to work for other governmental entities like schools. In this “citizens legislature,” conflicts often arise between their private interests back home and the needs of the public. We rely on them to refrain from using their office for personal gain. Most do. But the exception hurts us all.

There are institutional changes that could yield big results. A more full-time, paid Legislature would reduce the temptation for lawyers, insurance agents, Realtors and small businesspeople – who make up much of the membership – to take that lucrative, but problematic, contract. Prohibiting legislators from serving as full- time employees of other governmental agencies would also reduce potential conflicts. And better staffing to help members serve their constituents and track capital outlay would make for accountability.

With additional funding we could also extend the authority and staffing of the Ethics Commission to cover local governments and school districts where violations of the Governmental Conduct Act, procurement law and financial improprieties often occur.

In the coming session, our elected leadership needs to modernize the Legislature and pass accountability reforms our groups have been suggesting for years. The voters are waiting.

