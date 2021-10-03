Unmonitored defendants are a serious safety problem in BernCo

On average, twice per day in Bernalillo County, a defendant who has been released from jail pretrial by a judge is arrested for committing a new crime. You read that correctly – twice per day. Most of these new crimes – over six in 10 – are felony offenses.

These are findings from new analysis conducted by researchers at the University of New Mexico on over 10,000 felony cases between July 2017 and March 2020, in which a judge granted the defendant pretrial release. During this roughly 1,000-day study period, nearly 2,000 released defendants were arrested for committing a crime while awaiting trial. How many other released defendants committed crimes but were never arrested is, of course, anyone’s guess.

These data shed light on a serious problem that continues to concern police officers, prosecutors and victims alike – both residents and businesses.

In recent years, we’ve all heard local police say something to the effect of, “Every day, we’re re-arresting someone who was just let out of jail on other charges.” Often dismissed as an exaggeration, it turns out to be true and even a bit of an understatement.

Among those who re-offend while awaiting trial, more than twice as many are arrested for violent crimes as for things like public order crimes and DWI. In fact, on average, a released-from-jail defendant commits a violent crime every other day.

The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce was a strong supporter of bail reform and agrees that nonviolent offenders should not be held in jail simply because they don’t have money for bail.

That being said, we continue to believe judges are often not using enough of the authority voters gave them to detain serious offenders prior to trial. When the district attorney flags for the court that someone is dangerous and should be detained, judges agree only half the time, releasing the rest and hoping for the best. That is not acceptable.

We urge the state to create a rebuttable presumption in favor of detention for defendants arrested for certain serious or violent crimes. In these cases, the burden would shift to the defense to show their client could be released without endangering the community. It appears there is finally bipartisan support among lawmakers for this change, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says would “put a wedge in the revolving door” that currently exists in our justice system. If it’s a strong enough policy, covering enough serious crimes, we certainly agree.

Believe it or not, we must note that our state’s judiciary views the UNM study results as good news, alleging that the pretrial release system is working.

For example, they emphasize that only 13 times between July 2017 and March 2020 did a released defendant commit a first-degree felony while awaiting trial. First-degree felonies are a small category of the very worst crimes on the books, including murder and rape. Sure, the number 13 might sound like a relatively small figure, but to be clear, this still means that every two-and-a-half months someone who the justice system had in custody and chose to release commits a truly heinous crime against one of our residents. That’s hardly encouraging, and for the victims involved, it’s devastating. And the fact that released defendants are committing a violent crime every other day is also disturbing.

Add to all of this the recent discovery that our courts have not been monitoring released defendants’ ankle bracelets in real time and alerting judges, prosecutors or the police when violations occur. This major lapse may have contributed to a recent high-profile murder and the near-sexual-assault of a minor. A system of widespread pretrial release without adequate monitoring of the released is clearly part of the recipe for the high crime we’ve been living with for the past half-decade.

Thankfully, the judiciary intends to change course and begin monitoring ankle bracelets in real time, but it took peering behind statistics and seeing human tragedy for the change to be made. On pretrial release, we encourage the same approach. “Full steam ahead” is not the right response. Too many families and businesses are being victimized by defendants placed back on our streets by the courts. It’s an everyday problem, and now is the time to fix it.