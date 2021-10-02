Semitrailer carrying 69 migrants stopped at Cruces checkpoint

By Journal Staff Report

U.S. Border Patrol agents found 69 migrants in a semitractor-trailer at an immigrant checkpoint on Interstate 25 on Sept. 30. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A semitractor-trailer carrying 69 migrants was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents at an immigration checkpoint in Las Cruces early Thursday — the second such smuggling operation agents have come across in southern New Mexico in recent weeks.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release issued Friday, agents assigned to the checkpoint along Interstate 25 said the semitrailer with one visible occupant entered the primary inspection lane and, “due to the driver’s inconsistent story and nervous behavior,” was referred for further inspection.

“Further questioning led to the agents gaining access to the back of the trailer where 69 migrants were discovered,” the agency said. “Agents also seized more than $11,000 found inside the trailer.”

CBP said the migrants were “determined to be amenable to expulsion” under Title 42 health regulations, while the driver, a U.S. citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

The agency called the incident the second smuggling scheme encountered by El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents in September.

On Sept. 17, Border Patrol agents and Homeland Security Investigations “rescued 131 migrants found inside a tractor-trailer near Anthony, New Mexico.”

“These type of nefarious acts by Transnational Criminal Organizations operating in the El Paso region prove once again the complete disregard for the lives of migrants” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in the release.


