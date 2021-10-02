Lobo women run second, men far behind at Notre Dame cross country meet

By ABQJournal News Staff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Led by fourth-place Stephanie Parson, the No. 3-ranked New Mexico women’s cross country team finished second to N.C. State in the elite division of Friday’s Joe Piane Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame.

N.C. State placed four runners in the top nine and dominated, scoring 38 points to UNM’s 94. Alabama inished third with 147 points.

Parson finished the five-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 18.03 seconds, exactly eight seconds behind the winner, Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat. Click here for results.

The UNM men finished last in the elite 23-team blue division with 561 points. Furman (129) won. Junior Abdirizak Ibrahim (24:04.6 over the five miles) was the fastest Lobo at 25th. Click here for results.

UNM runs next on Oct. 15 at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wis.


