Like Isotopes ballpark, project will lift our economy

There is a proposal on this November’s city ballot to authorize the issuance of sales tax revenue bonds that would support a new stadium for Albuquerque. There has been some media attention to this matter of late, and I thought it useful to provide some historical perspective, having served as a key player in the bond financing that created Isotopes stadium 20 years ago.

Bonds don’t come up much, so little is known about them by the public. But here’s the truth about this bond financing package: It will not raise anyone’s taxes by even one penny. Bonds are like a loan, paid back over time with interest. In this case there will be absolutely no impact on anyone’s taxes – not on your property tax, your income tax or your gross receipts tax.

The proposed bond on this year’s ballot will be part of a package modeled on the structure that helped to build Isotopes stadium 20 years ago. This model combines a government participation – here a gross receipts tax bond repaid by existing revenue sources; in the Isotopes model a general obligation bond requiring approval of an additional property tax levy – combined with team financial participation through rent contributions and a sharing of revenues otherwise generated by associated activities. Now, Isotopes stadium generates close to $2 million in lease and related revenues alone for the city every year and provides hundreds of jobs, not to mention priceless entertainment value and pride in all New Mexicans. Twenty years later, that’s been a great deal for Albuquerque.

Importantly, the city will own the new stadium, as it owns Isotopes stadium. That means the city will lease it out to New Mexico United and require the team to pay its fair share, which is expected to pencil out to more than $32 million when the negotiations are complete. Additionally the stadium will also be available for high school soccer games, concerts and other activities year-round. Hopefully one day soon, the new stadium will help us land a professional women’s soccer team, whose league also requires a stadium designed primarily for soccer.

Much has been made about having to vote on this bond before knowing the final location of the proposed stadium. As with most bond financing authorizations the choice on the final location and other details are left to our elected officials. That is how most bond financings occur. Why? Among other reasons, if the final location were to be selected first, the value of that land would skyrocket before the city could purchase it.

Others have suggested the $50 million raised by the sale of gross receipts tax bonds would be better spent paying for more police and public safety measures. But in New Mexico proceeds from gross receipts tax bonds always have been used for capital projects, not for operating expenses like police salaries. In other words, one cannot simply allocate the use of bond proceeds to pay for everyday costs. That’s simply not how gross receipts tax bonds work. To address crime, there is already a proposed $25 million public safety general obligation bond, whose proceeds will be used for capital project costs, on this same ballot for voters’ consideration, and the city has increased public safety dollars by 31% over the past three years, creating a public safety budget of $326 million annually.

Given the team’s recently announced financial commitments, the net debt service on the bonds may be estimated to be about $2 million, which could, in fact, be used for public safety as it comes from the general fund. The question for the voters then becomes, should we, as a city, add $2 million to a $326 million existing public safety budget or create a $70 million stadium that creates 780 jobs?

I am advised the new stadium will generate about 500 new jobs and $27 million in wages for the construction phase alone. When built, the new stadium will maintain about 280 full-time jobs each year and create over $1 million in sales tax annually, without raising taxes. The total economic impact in stadium activities and secondary impacts from neighboring restaurants, small businesses and vendors to the stadium’s operations is estimated to be over $400 million over the next 30 years.

Bond financings are critical to urban development and a good thing. That’s how we fund senior centers, homelessness and drug treatment facilities, libraries, parks, public transportation and streets. There will be disinformation about the financing as the political season picks up. But take it from me because I was there: A new stadium will benefit Albuquerque workers, families and our economy and won’t raise taxes one bit.

David Buchholtz has served as bond counsel to the city of Albuquerque and is advising New Mexico United on the proposed stadium financing

