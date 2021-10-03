Treat the wealthy, push out working class and homeless

City officials, including Mayor Tim Keller, want taxpayers to take out $50 million to build a soccer stadium for New Mexico United. Albuquerque already has a stadium that comfortably hosts its soccer team – Isotopes Park – but we are being told by Keller that a new stadium will have major benefits for Albuquerque.

We’ve seen this charade play out in other cities.

Keller is currently campaigning on the promise a stadium will “revitalize” Downtown, “fix” homelessness and “create” jobs. This is far from reality.

To Keller and his administration, “revitalize” means finding ways to move higher income residents in and push lower income residents out. “Fixing” homelessness doesn’t mean housing the homeless to Keller and the supporters of the public stadium, it means deploying city resources to chase homeless people out of Downtown, forcing the problem to move to other parts of the city. “Creating jobs” means a few seasonal minimum wage concession jobs serving the new target demographic, not creating permanent employment for the thousands of Albuquerque residents who struggle every day to make ends meet.

Keller and his administration are betting a publicly funded stadium will increase real estate value, pricing out the lower-income Albuquerque residents who have lived in these locations for generations, and force residents who can’t afford the rising prices to relocate to other parts of the city. Downtown’s historic working-class neighborhoods will be decimated to make way for higher-income groups.

Albuquerque rent is already rising, and the development of a public stadium will drive it up even more.

This is the local version of “development”: development for the enjoyment of those with the most money. It is not the kind of development that is necessary or essential for the residents of Albuquerque.

In New Mexico, households are facing eviction once the state Supreme Court unpauses evictions. That day is fast approaching. We have the highest unemployment rate in the country.

Faced with the catastrophic scale of social and economic need, the last thing we should be doing is wasting millions building an unnecessary stadium for the NM United.

