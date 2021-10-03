North Sports: Week in Review

By Glen Rosales / For Journal North

BASKETBALL
HIRED: St. Michael’s graduate Estevan Sandoval has been hired as director of basketball operations at the University of North Dakota.
HONORED
A BELATED WELCOME: Former Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s athletic director Tom Manning was recently enshrined into the New Mexico Activities Association’s Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2020, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the ceremony until this year.

BOYS SOCCER / Thursday

SANTA FE PREP 10, MONTE DEL SOL 0: Yuto Oketani had five goals and two assists, while Jack Teigler had three goals, and Asher Nathan chipped a goal and an assist for the host Blue Griffins (6-2-1) against the Dragons (3-4).

ROBERTSON 1, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: Aaron Doss scored in the second half to hand the host Cardinals (3-9-1) a hard-fought win over the Elks (8-5).

GIRLS SOCCER / Thursday

ROBERTSON 10, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: The host Cardinals (6-4-2) blanked the Elkettes (3-10).

MONTE DEL SOL 2, BERNALILLO 0: Kathy Arizmendi scored both goals on assists from Selena Franco to lead the visiting Dragons (3-4) past the Spartans.

VOLLEYBALL / Thursday

ST. MICHAEL’S 3, RATON 0: The visiting Horsemen (10-2, 2-0 Distirct 2-3A) played solidly throughout in beating Raton 25-14, 25-19, 25-16.

ROBERTSON 3, SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 0: Despite 10 kills for Cameron Conners, the host Braves (6-6, 0-1 District 2-3A) could not quite stay with the Cardinals (12-0, 1-0).

CORONADO 3, NEW MEXICO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 0: The visiting Roadrunners (3-6, 0-3 District 7-1A) got four kills each from Sophia Martinez and Angelique Quiñonez, but could not withstand the Leopards’ power.

Other Thursday scores: West Las Vegas 3, Pecos 0.

BOYS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE 11, MANZANO 0: The visiting Demons (12-1, 3-0 District 5-5A) got five goals and an assist from Alex Waggoner, three goals and two assists from Roman Del Rio, and a goal and five assists from Michael Wissman to mercy rule the Monarchs.

LOS LUNAS 12, CAPITAL 2: The visiting Jaguars (4-7-2, 0-3 District 5-5A) generated two first-half goals, but the defense lagged behind in losing to the Tigers.

GIRLS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE 10, MANZANO 0: The host Demonettes (13-0, 3-0 District 5-5A) got four goals from Alex Smelser and three from Sonia Goujon to a mercy-rule victory over the Monarchs.

LOS LUNAS 10, CAPITAL 0: The host Jaguars (2-7, 0-3 District 5-5A) could not muster any offense in losing to the Tigers.

BOYS SOCCER / Tuesday

SANTA FE PREP 6, ROBERTSON 1: After spotting the visiting Cardinals (2-9-1, 0-1 District 2-1A/3A), the Blue Griffins (5-2-1, 1-0) came back behind three scores from Mike Vimont and two from Jack Tingler.

ST. MICHAEL’S 4, MORIARTY 0: Oliver Rosales scored twice, and Aiden Fairchild added a goal and two assists to lead the host Horsemen (6-4-1) past the Pintos.

MONTE DEL SOL 10, QUESTA 0: The visiting Dragons (3-3) put away the Wildcats (1-5) in the first half.

POJOAQUE VALLEY 4, EAST MOUNTAIN 3: The host Elks (8-4) got four first-half goals from Cristian Holguin, two assisted by Gael Gutierrez, and then withstood a second-half Timberwolves’ rally.

GIRLS SOCCER / Tuesday

ST. MICHAEL’S 10, WEST LAS VEGAS 0: The visiting Horsemen (7-4, 2-0 District 2-1A/3A) enjoyed four goals and an assist from Grace Sandoval, and three goals from Elsa Ranney-Smith in beating the Dons (2-5, 0-1).

LOS ALAMOS 6, SOCORRO 2: Tara McDonald scored three goals and added two assists as the host Hilltoppers (5-4-1) beat the Warriors.

ROBERTSON 6, SANTA FE PREP 0: Amber Doss scored four times to lead the host Cardinals (5-4-2, 1-1 District 2-1A/3A) past the Blue Griffins (2-6, 1-1).

VOLLEYBALL / Tuesday

ST. MICHAEL’S 3, SANTA FE PREP 0: The host Horsemen (9-2, 1-0 District 2-3A) had little trouble with the Blue Griffins (5-6, 0-1) in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 win.

LOS ALAMOS 3, BELEN 0: The host Hilltoppers (9-4) benefited from 12 kills from Nadia Gallegos in a 25-6, 25-13, 25-14 win over the Eagles.

ROBERTSON 3, TAOS 0: Jaylee Gonzales hammered home 18 kills to lead the host Cardinals (12-0) past the Tigers (5-3) 25-16, 25-14, 25-15.

MONTE DEL SOL 3, PECOS 2: After dropping the first two sets, the visiting Dragons (4-6) came roaring back behind Daisy Ortiz and her 10 kills to win 22-25, 20-25, 25-11, 27-25, 15-10 against the Panthers (3-7).

WEST LAS VEGAS 3, MCCURDY 0: The host Dons (3-6) had few issues with the Bobcats (0-8) in a 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 win.

SANTA FE WALDORF 3, CORONADO 0: Nina Otero had 10 kills to lead the host Wolves (6-3 overall, 1-0 District 7-1A) past the Leopards 25-22, 25-17, 25-15.

EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 3, NEW MEXICO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 2: It was a struggle from the outset and the host Roadrunners (2-6, 0-2 District 7-1A) got five kills apiece from six different players in a 25-17, 25-27, 25-11, 19-25, 15-5 loss to the Eagles.

BOYS SOCCER / Monday

TAOS 7, ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 0: Pol Cavalier scored four goals and had two assists to lead the host Tigers (3-7) past the Alacranes (2-4).

GIRLS SOCCER / Monday

SANTA FE 6, MORIARTY 0: Allison Segura-Maez had two goals and an assist, and Tatiana Winter scored twice to lead the lost Demonettes (12-0) past the Pintos.

TAOS 3, ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 2, 2 OTs: Ava Gerken scored twice, and Amelia Caldwell had a goal and two assists as the host Tigers (8-3) survived a scare against the Alacranes (3-5-1).

UPCOMING THINGS TO SEE OR DO

FOOTBALL: Host Santa Fe Indian School will get a chance to see just how real its hot start is when it goes against St. Michael’s on Friday at 7 p.m.

CYCLING: The Santa Fe Century hits the road next Sunday (Oct. 10) with a variety of rides, including the iconic 100-miler that visits Madrid, Cedar Grove, Stanley and Galisteo before returning to Santa Fe. Registration closes today. For information, see santafecentury.com.


