Rebuilding, for Pitino and Lobo basketball, has begun

Richard Pitino’s voice could be heard loud and clear Friday morning on the court inside the Rudy Davalos practice facility.

“House!” Pitino shouted in the direction of Arizona State transfer point guard Jaelen House, who had just led a fastbreak and assisted on a wide-open 3-pointer to Minnesota transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr.

“You had a good shot and you gave it up for a great shot. … Good job.”

And so it begins.

As the NCAA opened the doors this week to the first full, official practices of the 2021-22 season, and the UNM Lobo men’s basketball team opened the doors Friday morning to the media for the first time since mid-June, the Lobo men’s basketball team’s first-year coach is clearly finding comfort in his quest to put his stamp on a program coming off a historically bad season.

The reclamation process is clearly underway — for the Lobos and 39-year-old coach who was fired in March from Minnesota before landing the UNM gig the next day.

“I’m rejuvenated, for sure,” Pitino said. “And that’s nobody’s fault. That’s not Minnesota’s fault. But when you’re kind of on the hot seat, off the hot seat, not knowing what the future holds, dealing with all that COVID stuff, it weighs on you, for sure.”

His restart in Albuquerque brings with it a nearly entirely new coaching and support staff and eight new players all eager to get their basketball journeys back on track, too, after a year of the program not playing a single game in the state of New Mexico due to health restrictions in the state.

“It’s kind of fun to hit reset, and kind of rebuild a culture and look back and say, ‘What did I do wrong?'” Pitino said of his approach to preseason practices with his new team.

“It’s never one specific thing. I don’t look at, because I was fired that I necessarily did anything wrong. I look at it as a collection of things that we may have done good may have done bad. But anytime you’re at a place for eight years, you’ve done a lot of good. But reflect on it sit back and say what can we do better?”

Friday’s media availability was the third practice of the week for the Lobos, who Pitino admits have looked pretty good so far. But he also knows how much that means in the grand scheme of things.

“Making shots on October 1 is not the same as making shots in front of a sold-out Pit or, you know, at San Diego State,” Pitino said. “It’s just not the same. I like the pieces that we added. I do. But it’s eight new faces. That is a lot.”

SUSPENDED: Valdir Manuel, the 6-foot-10 returning forward from Angola who averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 20 games played last season, has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

UNM will not say what the reason is, though did confirm it is not related to COVID-19 or vaccination status. Manuel was at the practice facility Friday, but stayed in a lobby talking to an assistant coach and did not enter the gym where his teammates practiced.

CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT: Four Mountain West conference teams included in the latest batch of conference realignment rumors — Air Force, Colorado State most recently and Boise State and San Diego State before that — announced Friday they’re staying put. Asked his thoughts, Pitino joked, “I hope San Diego State leaves.”

NO MISSING SHOTS: The Lobos men’s basketball team is 100% vaccinated, the school said.

UNM required all students without a medical or religious exemption to be vaccinated by Sept. 30. For athletics, vaccinated players face looser testing or contact tracing regulations, but aren’t free of them.

Returning wing Saquan Singleton missed Friday’s practice. The team would not elaborate on details, but confirmed it has to do with COVID-19 protocols.

“Hopefully he’ll be back soon — with the COVID protocol stuff,” Pitino said. “So, we’re still dealing with that, amazingly, like we all are, which is challenging. But we’re trying to build together a team safely as best we can.”

WHO ARE THESE GUYS? Pitino knows there are plenty of new faces, and names, on this season’s roster, and even the returning players are ones many have never seen play in person after the COVID-restricted 2020-21 season.

“I can tell the fans we put the names on the back of the jerseys,” said Pitino. “That is very important to the fans that can come up to me and asking me that.”

THE NEW GUY: There was one new Lobo on the court Friday.

Safi Fino-A-Laself, a 5-11 guard who previously played at Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde, Texas, and at Weslasco (Texas) High School before that made it through last week’s walk-on tryouts and added this week to the roster as the team’s third walk-on.

HOWL? YES: Whether or not it is exactly like the large-scale events of the past remains to be seen, but UNM will have some version of a Lobo Howl event in the Pit before the season, whch starts with an exhibition against Division II New Mexico Highlands on Nov. 5 and first-regular season game Nov. 10 against Florida Atlantic.

“We don’t know the exact date, yet, but we’re working on that; any day now to be able to announce,” Pitino said, adding he and women’s coach Mike Bradbury need to get together to finalize dates that work for both teams.

“We want the fans to get out and meet our guys. We want our guys to be able to meet the fans.”