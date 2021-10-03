Hilltoppers ‘getting better at their craft’

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Before this season, when the New Mexico prep football world last saw Damian Gallegos in 2019, he was a relatively scrawny sophomore running back that West Las Vegas coaches had high hopes for in 2020.

Those hopes were never realized, obviously, as the virus-related health mandates not only wiped out that season, but also prevented the Dons from playing the abbreviated 2021 spring season.

Enter the fall of 2021, and Gallegos is playing with a redwood-sized chip on his significantly enhanced shoulders as the 5-foot, 10-inch, 185-pound bruiser is mercilessly battering opposing defenses, treating them like YAFL second-stringers.

For some comparison, Gallegos tallied eight rushing touchdowns as a sophomore. He accomplished that in one game recently, tearing apart Los Alamos repeatedly for chunks of yardage and setting up shop in the Hilltoppers’ endzone.

“We knew he was good,” Dons coach Adrian Gonzales said. “I knew he was going to be our featured back. I knew he would produce. Not as he has been, that’s not what was expected.”

In half a season, Gallegos has splurged for 22 rushing TDs and another three through the air.

And he’s revolutionized the way West Las Vegas plays offense.

“He takes up so much attention, we’re able to get other guys more involved,” Gonzales said. “We’ve always been a much bigger (run-pass option) team than play-action, but we’ve added that aspect a little bit more than we have in the past.”

Indeed, freshman quarterback C.J. Perea has thrived, completing 66-of-93 passes for 1,127 yards, or 225 per game. He has 15 touchdown passes against just three interceptions as defenses stack the line to try and stuff Gallegos, and receivers such as Jaydin Vigil, Cayden Rodriguez and Josh Gonzales, in addition to Gallegos, are consistently open across the field.

The Dons are averaging 52 points a game and only Class 4A Highland has been able to keep them under 45 yards per game.

Still, coach Gonzales didn’t want to give all the credit to Gallegos for the team’s scoring prowess.

“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things,” he said. “His teammates are getting better at their craft. The offensive line is getting better and his receivers and stalk blocking downfield. Familiarity and execution from the offseason.”

It doesn’t hurt that Gallegos “has matured a lot more,” Gonzales said. “He got in the weight room. He’s bigger, faster and stronger than he had been.”

Gallegos said there’s no way he could have accomplished what he has without his teammates contributing to the effort.

“They’re everything,” he said of the offensive line. “They’re the reason I look so good on the field. They make big holes and lanes for me to run through. And my receivers are hungry. They want to do everything they can to win, too. They’re great at stalk blocking.”

And his defensive coordinator, West Las Vegas alum Doug Cavanaugh, unwittingly offered up a lucrative goal by mentioning how he had the school record for touchdowns, scoring 32 his senior year.

“One of my goals was to try and beat him this year,” Gallegos said. “Coming into the year, obviously I wasn’t expecting this great of an outcome. I had high expectations. We are a winning program and I wanted to continue those … traditions.”

To prepare for the season, Gallegos said he took every chance he got to grab some teammates and work out, running repeatedly through drills.

“Anything to try and help my game out,” he said. “I’d grab whoever would want to come and help. Random friends who would have wanted to do drills and stuff. Over the quarantine, I stayed in shape by playing basketball. I continued lifting. I feel that helped me out a lot.”

While Gonzales said Gallegos has the speed to get around the end, the moves to fake out defenders and the power to bowl them over, it is really his vision that helps take him to another level.

“It just depends,” he said. “He has great balance. Sometimes you see him running people over, spinning, juking people. He has a good combination of both. Definitely, his vision is unreal.”

Still, Gallegos remains an undiscovered gem, with no college recruiting letters or interest. That should, however, change soon.

“He needs to reach out and we need to do a better job of reaching out to schools,” Gonzales said. “He can always better his strength and speed. I definitely think he can play at the next level.”

That’s something Gallegos is hoping to achieve. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do, look into playing college ball,” he said. “I want to talk to some coaches and try it out.”

For now, however, the goals are to win district, beat Robertson and make a long playoff run.

“We realize we have a good team this year and we feel like we can go farther with this team than we have,” he said.