Lobo football: UNM braces for physical Air Force run game

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales said there was a change in the routine earlier this week in practice in preparation for Saturday’s Mountain West Conference opener against Air Force Academy.

The Lobos practiced in full gear to get ready for what is expected to be a physical game at University Stadium.

“There was no pouting or dismay that we were going full pads, so that’s a positive sign,” Gonzales said. “They do some things on both sides of the ball that we had to practice more aggressively.”

On offense, Air Force (3-1), 1-0) is No. 1 nationally in rushing with its triple option, averaging 357.2 yards per game. Last week, the Falcons ran for a season-high 446 yards in a 31-7 win over Florida Atlantic.

On defense, AFA has held six of its past seven opponents under 20 points.

Meanwhile UNM (2-2), a 12-point underdog against the Falcons,is trying to bounce back from two straight losses, the most recent in which the Lobos were without six players due to COVID-19 protocols. Gonzales said the Lobos should have won the game regardless.

Starting wide receivers Mannie Logan-Greene, Keyonta Lanier and Andrew Erickson, as well as fellow receivers Elijah Queen and Zarak Scruggs Jr., and freshman tight end Trace Bruckler were ruled out after a COVID-19 positive case on the team and subsequent contact tracing.

There is a possibility that some of the six will be cleared for Saturday’s game, Gonzales said. The players continued to be tested for the coronavirus during the week. Because of that their statuses will be announced on Saturday, Gonzales said.

Portions of practices are typically open to the media, but this week, out of an abundance of caution, UNM said, the practices were closed.

Freshmen Luke Wysong and Austin Erickson, and sophomore Jace Taylor are slated to make their second college starts at wide receiver.

Last week, the UNM offense struggled in the second half of a 20-13 loss at UTEP. The Lobos were held to 71 yards, three first downs and zero points in the second half. But Gonzales said when that happens, the defense must step up with big plays.

UNM defensive backs Donte Martin and Jerrick Reed II each broke up a pass but dropped the ball when it appeared they had a clear path for an interception return for a touchdown.

“Those plays by Donte and Jerrick, those are really good plays. They break on the ball and knock it down,” Gonzales said. “I don’t want to be good, I want to be great, so catch the dang ball and go score. If either one of those guys score we win the ball game. You gotta move on from it, but don’t forget the moment. Next time you have a chance to change the game, change the game.”