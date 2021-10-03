Bids to expand Santa Fe Regional Airport cause sticker shock

By Isabella Alves / Journal North

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The future of the planned expansion to the Santa Fe Regional Airport is in limbo as bids for the project came back $10 million higher than expected.

Regina Wheeler, public works director for the city of Santa Fe, said the bids received Sept. 23 were around $20 million for the scope of work that was budgeted closer to $10 million. The city received $10.5 million from the Legislature and was also planning on supplying some funds, but wasn’t expecting such a large shortfall.

Wheeler said the city is now determining the best way to move forward in alignment with procurement codes and is consulting its legal team. She said a decision should be made by next week, after which it will go to the city’s governing body for approval.

Councilor Chris Rivera, who sits on the city’s Airport Advisory Board, said the higher-than-expected cost may be attributed to rising construction costs due to the pandemic. He also acknowledged that they are currently discussing the next steps, but emphasized the need to move forward with the expansion quickly.

Wheeler said the airport is incredibly valuable to northern New Mexico; once the expansion is approved, it will take about 18 months to complete.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

