Bill lays out framework for a hydrogen economy in NM

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The “Hydrogen Hub Act” now being developed by state officials aims to turn New Mexico into a major producer, consumer and exporter of “clean hydrogen.”

By “leap-frogging” ahead of other states with a statutory framework to build the industry, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hopes to tap into new federal funding to help convert New Mexico into the nation’s premier “center of excellence” for a new hydrogen economy.

“There might be other states, we hope, that join in this effort,” Lujan Grisham said on “Everything About Hydrogen,” a national podcast program. “But that’s how we view this – that we become the epicenter of hydrogen development, innovation and delivery.”

The Sept. 21 podcast, which included state Environment Secretary James Kenney, was short on specific details about the forthcoming legislation. But, in a follow-up interview with the Journal, Kenney explained some of the key components. They include:

• Economic incentives, such as industry tax breaks and grants for engineering studies, and research and development.

• Description of targeted sectors for hydrogen use to decarbonize more of the economy beyond electric generation, including transportation, mining and manufacturing operations.

• Standards and guidelines for storing hydrogen, and for permanently sequestering carbon underground.

• Guidelines for utilities to tap into hydrogen resources, such as mixing hydrogen in natural gas pipelines for delivery to customers.

• Safety standards for the industry.

• Creation of “hydrogen highways,” or corridors, to include fueling stations, vehicle servicing and possibly manufacturing operations to facilitate statewide hydrogen-based transportation.

The legislation will be designed to help achieve the governor’s 2019 executive order to reduce economy-wide carbon emissions to 45% below 2005 levels, he said. It’s also being developed alongside state efforts to establish a new clean fuel standard for New Mexico.

State officials are consulting with the U.S. Department of Energy to align standards for measuring carbon emissions from hydrogen plants with new federal standards currently under review, Kenney said. Measurement will be based on the carbon intensity of operations, including emissions from hydrogen plants, and from industrial operations to pull natural gas from the ground, process it and transport it to hydrogen plants.

The draft legislation will be finished in about a month, and then circulated widely for feedback from public officials, business groups and environmental organizations, Kenney said.

That will be welcome news for environmentalists, who say they were blindsided by the Sept. 21 podcast, where the governor unveiled the legislative initiative for the first time.

“We didn’t even know the legislation was being considered,” Western Environmental Law Center Executive Director Erik Schlenker-Goodrich told the Journal. “The environmental community was in the dark until the podcast. It comes as a surprise.”

Environmentalists want broad, statewide engagement on the legislation, said Noah Long of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“There needs to be real on-the-ground consultation, especially with people and communities in such impacted regions as the Four Corners,” Long said.


