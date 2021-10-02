NM reports 791 new virus cases; 11 deaths

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico on Friday recorded 791 new COVID-19 infections, down 218 from the surge of cases reported the previous day.

The number of new infections was down about 22% from the 1,009 new cases reported Thursday, which marked the largest one-day total in eight months.

Also on Friday, 347 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, an increase of 11 over the previous day.

The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday also reported 11 additional deaths, bringing to 4,812 the total number of New Mexico residents to die from the viral disease.

The latest deaths include two each from Lea, Curry and Sandoval counties. Other deaths were reported from Chaves, Cibola, Eddy and Roosevelt counties.

Unvaccinated people account for about 93% of deaths over the past four weeks.

The state reported that 70.8% of New Mexicans 18 and older had completed the COVID-19 vaccination series, and 80.1% had had at least one dose.

The 791 new cases reported Friday included 213 in Bernalillo County, 81 in San Juan County, 51 each in Doña Ana and Sandoval counties, and 48 in Chaves County.