Low-income NM families to get $446 pandemic payments

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – New Mexico families who qualified this year for a federal cash assistance program will get a one-time cash payment of $446 this weekend under the latest round of pandemic financial relief.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration said Friday the $5.6 million program will benefit nearly 13,000 families and, unlike a previous cash assistance program, will not require eligible residents to file an application.

“My administration will continue to aggressively pursue every avenue for helping working families get the services and assistance they need, whether it’s child care, or energy assistance, or cash for other necessities,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

The cash payments are intended to help low-income families pay for housing, utility payments, food, clothing and other expenses.

They will be made directly by the state’s Human Services Department, which runs several federally-funded safety net programs, onto the Electronic Benefit Transfer (or EBT) cards held by those who already receive monthly cash assistance benefits.

Only New Mexico residents who qualified and received benefits in January from various cash assistance programs will get the one-time payment, with one payment issued for each qualifying household, a Human Services Department spokeswoman said.

Under current income eligibility guidelines, a family of four making up to $2,209 per month – or about $26,500 per year – is eligible for the state’s cash assistance program. Such a family is eligible to get a maximum of $539 in cash assistance per month.

New Mexico has long struggled with poverty-related issues and the state’s median household income of $48,283 was among the nation’s lowest in 2018, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, both the federal and state government have authorized financial relief programs for low-income residents and front-line workers, and the assistance programs have led to a surge in New Mexico consumer spending.

“The public health emergency has disproportionately impacted so many families working to make ends meet,” said Angela Medrano, a deputy secretary of the Human Services Department. “These funds are essential to provide families much-needed financial relief.”

More than 4,000 low-income New Mexico households who did not receive federal stimulus checks during the pandemic got $750 in cash assistance payments under a previous state-funded program this year, and an additional round of emergency aid is expected to be announced in the next week.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fourth-grader calls her encounter with a balloon 'really cool'
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Aloft shows kids the wonder ... Albuquerque Aloft shows kids the wonder of hot air balloons
2
Rising above chaos a welcome respite
Balloon Fiesta
First-time balloon passengers revel in the ... First-time balloon passengers revel in the peace and beauty over New Mexico
3
NM reports 791 new virus cases; 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Unvaccinated people have accounted for about ... Unvaccinated people have accounted for about 93% of deaths over the past month
4
Low-income NM families to get $446 pandemic payments
From the newspaper
One-time cash benefit assists 13,000 families ... One-time cash benefit assists 13,000 families at cost of $5.6M
5
The nation's fixation on the search for Gabby Petito
Columnists
There are hundreds of thousands of ... There are hundreds of thousands of people reported missing in the United States each year. Last year ...
6
Our judges work to keep the court above the ...
From the newspaper
Serving as impartial arbiters will always ... Serving as impartial arbiters will always be indispensable to justice in American society
7
Bill lays out framework for a hydrogen economy in ...
From the newspaper
Legislation designed to help achieve governor's ... Legislation designed to help achieve governor's order to cut carbon emissions
8
Governor plans major push to make NM a 'hydrogen ...
From the newspaper
Framework legislation in the works, but ... Framework legislation in the works, but environmentalists raise red flags
9
NM ethics agency seeks expanded staff, jurisdiction
From the newspaper
Lawmakers have expanded the department's duties ... Lawmakers have expanded the department's duties