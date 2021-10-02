Prep FB roundup: Rio Rancho wins 100-point game over Cibola

RIO RANCHO — For the first time during this fall football season, the Rio Rancho Rams found themselves staring up at somebody.

It didn’t last long.

After falling behind to visiting Cibola, No. 2-ranked Rio Rancho rattled off 44 unanswered points and, led by the magnificent performance from senior running back Zach Vigil, beat the fifth-ranked Cougars 65-35 on homecoming night in a District 1-6A opener.

Vigil carried 30 times for 339 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 241 yards in the second half alone as the Rams (5-0) put away the Cougars (3-3).

“It’s not one of my best games,” Vigil said afterward. “I’m just humbled to be here and do what I could do tonight.”

Cibola had a nice game plan offensively, and scored touchdowns on its first two drives. The Cougars combined some running success in the middle with some short passing, and yards after catch, on the perimeter, to lead 14-7 early in the second quarter.

But, by the next time the Cougars reached the end zone, they were on the wrong end of a 51-14 count.

Rio Rancho in the second quarter benefited from a blocked punt that led to a short field and a go-ahead touchdown for a 21-14 lead with 3:32 left before halftime. And after intercepting Cibola quarterback Aden Chavez, the Rams scored again with 7.2 seconds in the quarter as Dominick Priddy threw to a wide open Michael Wood on a 2nd-and-26 from the Cibola 38. That gave the Rams a 28-14 halftime lead.

And they quickly pulled away after halftime, thanks to its offensive line and the work of Vigil.

He scored on runs of 8 and 16 yards on the Rams’ first two drives of the third quarter for a 44-14 lead, and Priddy threw another TD pass to Wood for a 51-14 bulge late in the quarter.

Rio Rancho rushed, unofficially, for 413 yards as a team and finished with 525 yards of total offense.



RIO RANCHO 65, CIBOLA 35

Cibola 7 7 0 21 — 35

Rio Rancho 7 21 23 14 — 65

Scoring: C, Branden Castillo 6 pass from Aden Chavez (Evan Ferguson kick); RR, Zach Vigil 34 run (Bailey Siverts kick); C, Nathan Lopez 4 pass from Chavez (Ferguson kick); RR, Devin Rice 15 pass from Dominick Priddy (Siverts kick); RR, Vigil 4 run (Siverts kick); RR, Michael Wood 38 pass from Priddy (Siverts kick); RR, Vigil 8 run (Priddy pass to Rice); RR, Vigil 16 run (Priddy pass to Lucas Lucero); RR, Wood 17 pass from Priddy (Siverts kick); C, Marcus Wilson 6 pass from Chavez (Ferguson kick); C, Lopez 6 pass from Chavez (Ferguson kick); RR, Priddy 29 run (Siverts kick); C, Derrick Negron 4 pass from Tristan Tabaha (Ferguson kick); RR, Noah Nelson 6 run (Siverts kick). Records: RR 5-0, 1-0 in 1-6A; C 3-3, 0-1.

First downs: C 19; RR 27. Rushes-yards: C 25-93; RR 46-413. Passing: C 26-42-2—233; RR 9-21-0—112. Total offense: C 326; RR 525. Punts-avg.: C 2-38.5; RR 0. Fumbles-lost: C 1-0; RR 1-1. Penalties-yards: C 12-106; C 18-166.

CLEVELAND 48, ATRISCO HERITAGE 0: At Cleveland, the Storm’s potent offense spread the wealth, easily dispatching the Jaguars (3-3) in a District 1-6A opener as Cleveland improved to 6-0.

More than a half-dozen Storm players got into the end zone.

“We always try to get everyone to score, everyone (to) get touches,” Storm quarterback Evan Wysong said. “It’s always a good feeling to have different options. … It just really helps out our schemes.”

Michael Ortiz got things rolling with a 15-yard touchdown reception in the right corner with 7:32 left in the opening quarter. After a botched snap on a Atrisco Heritage punt attempt a couple minutes later, Max Gillert casually trotted into the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown reception.

— Matt Hollinshead, Rio Rancho Observer

CLOVIS 25, ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 24: In Clovis, the Wildcats (1-4, 1-1 in 2-6A), down 24-19, scored on a 91-yard touchdown pass — on 4th-and-21 — with 1:40 remaining to stun the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-2).

Quarterback Milo Acosta, as he was being hit, threw to Robert Nora, who broke a tackle and scored with AHS leading 24-19.

SANDIA 55, SANTA FE 28: At Wilson Stadium, the Matadors (2-4, 1-1) earned their first District 2-6A win by pulling away for a huge victory over the Demons (5-2, 1-2).