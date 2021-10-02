Saturday’s mass ascension a go!

By ABQJournal News Staff

Crowds await a mass ascension launch during the 2018 Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. The annual event at Balloon Fiesta Park is typically Albuquerque’s largest tourist attraction, but COVID-19 concerns led organizers to shut it down in 2020. The Balloon Fiesta resumed this morning. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

The green flag is up meaning that the Balloon Fiesta’s mass ascension is a go.

Here’s a look at the Saturday schedule.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

6 a.m: Dawn Patrol show and launch

6:30 a.m.: Morning Glow

6:45 a.m.: Opening ceremonies

7 a.m.: Mass ascension

8 a.m.-noon: Chainsaw carving exhibition

11 a.m.: Chainsaw carving auction

2 p.m.: America’s Challenge Gas Balloon inflation

3-6 p.m.: Chainsaw carving exhibition

5 p.m.: Team Fastrax Skydiving

6: America’s Challenge Gas Balloon race launch

6: Twilight Twinkle Glow, presented by Albuquerque Journal

7:30 p.m.: Team Fastrax Skydiving

8 p.m.: AfterGlow Fireworks Show

 


