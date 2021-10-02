Saturday’s mass ascension a go!

The green flag is up meaning that the Balloon Fiesta’s mass ascension is a go.
Here’s a look at the Saturday schedule.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
6 a.m: Dawn Patrol show and launch
6:30 a.m.: Morning Glow
6:45 a.m.: Opening ceremonies
7 a.m.: Mass ascension
8 a.m.-noon: Chainsaw carving exhibition
11 a.m.: Chainsaw carving auction
2 p.m.: America’s Challenge Gas Balloon inflation
3-6 p.m.: Chainsaw carving exhibition
5 p.m.: Team Fastrax Skydiving
6: America’s Challenge Gas Balloon race launch
6: Twilight Twinkle Glow, presented by Albuquerque Journal
7:30 p.m.: Team Fastrax Skydiving
8 p.m.: AfterGlow Fireworks Show