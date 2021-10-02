APD: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

Albuquerque police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning near Coors NW and the Interstate 40 on-ramp.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said investigators were dispatched to the scene at 1 a.m.

He said they determined that a pedestrian was crossing Coors from west to east near the I-40 on-ramp. A large pickup truck traveling southbound on Coors hit the pedestrian, Gallegos added.

“The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene heading eastbound on I-40 from the crash,” he said.

The pedestrian sustained significant injuries and died at the scene. Gallegos said it’s unclear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Officer Chase Jewell, another APD spokesman, described the vehicle involved in the crash as a dark colored Dodge pickup. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.