Father arrested in death of 2-year-old girl

A father of four is behind bars in the death of his youngest child Friday afternoon at a mobile home park in Northeast Albuquerque.

Michael Garcia, 32, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in the death of his daughter Diana McGrory. Garcia was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Saturday morning.

Police responded around 2 p.m. to Garcia’s mobile home in the 7400 block of of San Pedro, north of San Antonio, after paramedics were unable to revive the child.

Court records show McGrory appeared emaciated and had “visible bruising” to the majority of her body as well as multiple burns.

A neighbor told police he often heard Garcia yelling from inside the home, where Garcia lived with his mother and four young children, and believed he had “anger issues.”

Garcia’s mother told police the child had bruises on her face for some days and her son had told her the girl got burnt by a hot pan recently.

Garcia’s 5-year-old son told police his dad and grandmother spank the children with a belt on their hands and butt.