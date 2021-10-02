Father arrested in death of 2-year-old girl

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Michael Garcia (MDC)
A father of four is behind bars in the death of his youngest child Friday afternoon at a mobile home park in Northeast Albuquerque.

Michael Garcia, 32, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in the death of his daughter Diana McGrory. Garcia was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Saturday morning.

Police responded around 2 p.m. to Garcia’s mobile home in the 7400 block of of San Pedro, north of San Antonio, after paramedics were unable to revive the child.

Court records show McGrory appeared emaciated and had “visible bruising” to the majority of her body as well as multiple burns.

A neighbor told police he often heard Garcia yelling from inside the home, where Garcia lived with his mother and four young children, and believed he had “anger issues.”

Garcia’s mother told police the child had bruises on her face for some days and her son had told her the girl got burnt by a hot pan recently.

Garcia’s 5-year-old son told police his dad and grandmother spank the children with a belt on their hands and butt.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Father arrested in death of 2-year-old girl
ABQnews Seeker
A father of four is behind ... A father of four is behind bars in the death of his youngest child Friday afternoon at a mobile home park in Northeast Albuquerque. ...
2
Mass Ascension marks return of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
  Clear blue skies, warm temperatures ...   Clear blue skies, warm temperatures and light winds. All in all, near perfect conditions for the return of the 49th Albuquerque International Balloon ...
3
APD: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are looking for the ... Albuquerque police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning near Coors NW and the Interstate 40 on-ramp. ...
4
Saturday's mass ascension a go!
ABQnews Seeker
The green flag is up meaning ... The green flag is up meaning that the Balloon Fiesta's mass ascension is a go. Here's a look at the Saturday schedule. SATURDAY, OCT. ...
5
Albuquerque Aloft shows kids the wonder of hot air ...
ABQnews Seeker
49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicks ... 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicks off
6
NM reports 791 new virus cases; 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Unvaccinated people have accounted for about ... Unvaccinated people have accounted for about 93% of deaths over the past month
7
Relative says NM woman among the victims in grisly ...
ABQnews Seeker
Among confessed slayings is woman from ... Among confessed slayings is woman from Gallup, missing since 2017
8
NM pension fund's acting chief hired permanently
ABQnews Seeker
Several top positions remain to be ... Several top positions remain to be filled for $18B state workers fund
9
Leaders: Farmington's outdoor industry future is bright
ABQnews Seeker
FARMINGTON - State leaders see a ... FARMINGTON - State leaders see a new future for Farmington as a potential hub for outdoor produ ...