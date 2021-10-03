Musical comedy parody “The Trail to Oregon!” hits the Musical Theatre Southwest stage

Take the premise of the video game “The Oregon Trail.”

Throw in six performers and 13 songs.

Add in audience participation and you’ve got the musical comedy parody, “The Trail to Oregon!” staged by Musical Theatre Southwest.

The performance begins on Friday, Oct. 8 and runs weekends through Oct. 24.

The original game was designed in 1971 to teach about the realities of 19th-century pioneer life on the Oregon Trail. The player assumes the role of a wagon leader guiding a party of settlers from Independence, Missouri, to Oregon’s Willamette Valley via a covered wagon in 1848.

The musical follows a dysfunctional family of settlers and their hardships on their journey cross country as they face unimaginable obstacles such as snake bites, bandits, and everyone’s favorite unexpected disease – dysentery – on that same trail.

“The show is loosely based off ‘The Oregon Trail,’ so most people will know it,” says Lando Ruiz, director. “It also involves improv from the six actors. What sets the show apart from others is that there is heavy audience participation.”

The characters’ names are picked from suggestions shouted from the audience.

At the end of the production, the audience chooses which character dies.

The the musical was written by Jeff Blim, with the book written by Blim, Matt Lang and Nick Lang. It premiered in 2014 at Stage 773 in Chicago, where it ran for 24 performances. In 2015, the musical had a short run off-Broadway.

Ruiz and the cast have bee rehearsing since early August, but took a break during the New Mexico State Fair to let the performers rest.

The cast includes: Tanner Sroufe, Evie Long, Tiana Youtzy, Meridith Williamson, Westin Huffman and Santiago Baca.

Along with Ruiz on the production team is choreographer Kale Brown, music director Riley Robinson and stage manager Lindsey Meek.

“This is a marathon show that continues to change with each moment,” Ruiz says. “When we started rehearsals we talked with (them) almost immediately to throw in different names and get them used to having to switch up the direction of the show.”

Ruiz is excited to present the production to a live audience for the first time in over a year.

“It’s been a struggle, but at the end of the day, we’re happy we can still create art in a difficult time, as well as doing it safely,” Ruiz says. “We still have work to get done and it’s one of those things that will come together at the last moment.”