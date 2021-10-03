Prefer fútbol to football? United comes Sunday to a TV near you

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Ready for a turn in the national spotlight? New Mexico United will soon find out.

Riding a season-best three-match winning streak, United faces a stiff test Sunday with a road matchup against Louisville City FC. LouCity (14-5-7) is contending for the USL Championship’s Central Division title, ranks first in home attendance and will certainly be motivated for a showcase match that will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

United coach Troy Lesesne expects nothing less.

“LouCity has its complete own identity,” Lesesne said in a Zoom media conference Saturday. “They are the standard-bearer in our league. They’ve won two championships, they’re in the semifinals every year, they have a beautiful new stadium and they’re very aggressive in the way they attack and the way they defend.”

With all of that said, Lesesne believes his team is ready to rise to the occasion.

“It’s an incredible opportunity and we are beyond excited to be here and to be able to compete with them,” he said.

United will be trying to extend a three-match winning streak, but Louisville City also has more than exposure on the line. Louisville trails Birmingham Legion FC by two points atop the Central, a margin that has shifted recently as Birmingham has won its last three outings while LCFC played to two draws.

New Mexico has its own divisional race to worry about. United’s recent surge has helped it climb into fourth place and a playoff position in the Mountain Division, but it was a tenuous position just two points ahead of Austin Bold FC and three ahead of Rio Grande Valley FC going into this weekend’s action.

United needs to keep its positive momentum, and midfielder/forward Chris Wehan believes his club has the proper mindset to do it.

“When you win it just encourages everyone to work that much harder,” Wehan said after Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Rio Grande Valley. “The feeling in our locker room is really positive now. Hopefully we can just keep this going.”

NMU certainly hopes to put on a better show than it did in its last ESPN2 appearance on July 21. United played poorly in a 3-0 loss at San Antonio FC, a defeat that turned out to be beginning of a seven-match winless streak.

New Mexico has since turned things around. Some late-August roster moves, including one that brought Wehan over from Orange County SC, have helped Lesesne’s club go 4-1-0 in its last five outings and push its way into postseason contention with seven matches left in the regular season.

“When you win three matches in a row, you gain a lot of confidence,” Lesesne said. “I don’t like to talk about momentum because the old cliché about taking things a game at a time is always the correct approach. But one of my assistant coaches pointed out today that to win a championship you have to win four matches in a row. It would be great if we could experience that before the postseason.”

Game Day: New Mexico United at Louisville city FC

Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN2, No radio.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

United (10-8-7): New Mexico’s attack has been more productive recently but a defense anchored by goalkeeper Alex Tambakis remains a team strength. United is tied for third in the USL Championship with 28 goals conceded and has allowed more than one just six times in 25 matches. Tambakis ranks fourth individually with seven clean sheets and seventh with 68 saves. Midfielder/forward Chris Wehan is riding a hot streak with goals in three straight matches and ranks 15th in the league with 41 chances created. Wehan is tied for 14th with nine goals overall this season.

Louisville (14-5-7): Striker Cameron Lancaster is the focal point of a potent attack that has produced 49 goals this season. Lancaster ranks third in the USL Championship with 15 goals and easily leads his club with 54 shots. Equally key to LouCity’s success has been defender Jonathan Gomez, who has seven assists, 37 chances created and leads the league with 137 crosses. Gomez, who turned 18 on Friday, will join Spanish side Real Sociedad in La Liga at the conclusion of Louisville’s season. Gomez and defender Sean Totsch, who leads the USLC with 1,710 passes, anchor a solid back line that has effectively protected goalkeeper Chris Hubbard (30 saves, five clean sheets).

NOTEWORTHY

New Mexico forward Amando Moreno will return to El Salvador later this week to rejoin the national team for a World Cup qualifier, but he did accompany United to Louisville and is expected to play Sunday. … United figures to face its largest opposing crowd of the season as Louisville City FC leads the league in home attendance at 9,858 fans per game. (New Mexico is second at 8,198). This is the first season with fans permitted at the soccer-specific, 11,700-seat Lynn Family Stadium, which opened in 2020.

— Ken Sickenger


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prefer fútbol to football? United comes Sunday to a ...
Featured Sports
Ready for a turn in the ... Ready for a turn in the national spotlight? New Mexico United will soon find out.Ridin ...
2
Air Force runs right through New Mexico
College
Albuquerque renewed its tradition of having ... Albuquerque renewed its tradition of having multitudes of hot air balloons in the morning sky during the first weekend of October. On the field ...
3
Rebuilding, for Pitino and Lobo basketball, has begun
ABQnews Seeker
First-year Lobo hoops coach Richard Pitino ... First-year Lobo hoops coach Richard Pitino says he feels rejuvenated as practices for the 2021-22 season have officially begun at UNM.
4
Lobo women run second, men far behind at Notre ...
College
Led by fourth-place Stephanie Parson, the ... Led by fourth-place Stephanie Parson, the No. 3-ranked New Mexico women's cross country team finished second to N.C. State in the elite division of ...
5
Aggies need offense to finish drives vs. 4-touchdown favorite ...
College
A sibling quarterback subplot is not ... A sibling quarterback subplot is not out of the question for Saturday night's New Mexico State-San Jose State football matchup. Aggies backup QB Weston ...
6
Thursday (Sept. 30) prep football scores
Featured Sports
  La Cueva 41, Eldorado 0 ...   La Cueva 41, Eldorado 0 Las Cruces 42, Carlsbad 13 Magdalena 52, Alamo-Navajo 0 Manzano 42, Del Norte 6
7
College sports roundup: Lobos, Utah State to play for ...
College
Riding a six-match winning streak, New ... Riding a six-match winning streak, New Mexico hosts Utah State Friday in a showdown of the two teams ...
8
Through COVID adversity, other Lobos receive opportunity
College
Whenever University of New Mexico wide ... Whenever University of New Mexico wide receiver Luke Wysong confronts a highly intense ...
9
Lobo basketball gets some TV assignments, three dates switched
College
The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday ... The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday the national television schedule for the conference's men's basketball games this season. New Mexico will have 13 of ...