College roundup: Lobo soccer looks to stay hot; UNM volleyball loses

The University of New Mexico women try to stretch their winning streak to eight when hosting Boise State Sunday at 1 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex.

The Lobos (8-2, 3-0) survived a tense 2-1 victory over Utah State Friday night in a battle of then-league leaders. Molly Myers’ penalty kick 1 minute, 8 seconds into the second overtime made the difference.

Boise State (7-3-1, 1-1-1) lost 2-0 on Friday at San Diego State to open its two-match road swing.

• In Las Cruces, New Mexico State (6-6, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) tries for back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when hosting Cal Baptist (3-5-1, 1-1), also at 1 p.m.

NMSU is coming off a stirring and stunning 2-1 home win Friday over Seattle University. Bella Garcia punched in the game-winner with 41 seconds left after Seattle had tied the contest with 1:42 to play.

In Portales, Eastern New Mexico (2-7-0, 0-4) fell 3-1 to Lone Star Conference opponent St. Edwards (4-2-2, 2-0-1). Samantha Vasquez scored unassisted in the 73rd minute for the Greyhounds.

VOLLEYBALL: In Las Vegas, Nev., New Mexico (12-3, 3-1) lost its first league match of the season; UNLV (12-3, 3-1) handled the Lobos 25-18, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-19.

Following the Lobos’ loss, UNM and UNLV shared first place in the league with three other teams – Utah State, San Jose State and Colorado State.

Kaitlynn Biassou finished with 14 kills and four service aces, with Avital Jaloba tallying six assisted blocks for UNM. The Lobos come home for matches against Utah State and Boise State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, at the Johnson Center.

• In Las Cruces, Cal Baptist (7-6, 2-1 WAC) roared back from a two-set deficit to stun the Aggies (12-4, 3-1) in five, 15-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 16-14 Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies saw their nine-match win streak end and lost at home to a league opponent for the first time since oct. 27, 2018. New Mexico State was playing its second match without head coach Mike Jordan, who is out under COVID-19 protocol.

Katie Birtcil had 19 kills, a match high, for New Mexico State.