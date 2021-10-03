Prep football: Fast start lifts Belen past Valley

The final three quarters didn’t go all that badly for the Valley Vikings.

The first quarter was another story altogether.

Visiting Belen scored 21 points in the first 12 minutes, the defense forced four turnovers — including a pick-six in the third quarter for the clincher — and the Eagles beat Valley 28-13 on Saturday afternoon at Milne Stadium in a District 5/6-5A opener.

“These are our playoffs,” Belen first-year coach Andrew McCraw said, looking at the Eagles’ district slate.

The Eagles (4-2) scored on their first drive, with sophomore running back Derian Rodriguez capping a 57-yard with a 6-yard run.

Following a fumble by Valley (1-5), Belen quickly doubled its lead as quarterback Diego Espinoza went over the top down the middle, finding Elijah Romero for a 38-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

“That was a very big play,” Espinoza said. “That gave us a big boost.”

The first of three Belen interceptions created further trouble for the Vikings, as Sam Tibbs of Belen scored on a 3-yard run on the final play of the first quarter and a 21-0 bulge.

The Vikings scored on the last play of the first half, an 18-yard touchdown pass from Caeden Jojola to Charles Lopez-Burton, to get them back into the game.

But Diego Avila of Belen returned an interception 69 yards for a score with 4:32 left in the third quarter, giving the Eagles their 21-point advantage back.

“We talked about our schedule; the early part of our schedule (with games against Farmington and Artesia) really prepared us for this part,” McCraw said.

BELEN 28, VALLEY 13

Belen 21 0 7 0 — 28

Valley 0 7 6 0 — 13

Scoring: Derian Rodriguez 6 run (Cristofori Sanchez kick); B, Elijah Romero 38 pass from Diego Espinoza (Sanchez kick); B, Sam Tibbs 3 run (Sanchez kick); V, Charles Lopez-Burton 18 pass from Caeden Jojola (Noah Sanchez kick); B, Diego Avila 69 interception return (C.Sanchez kick); V, Anthony Pugh 5 run (kick failed). Records: B 4-2, 1-0 in 5/6-5A; V 1-5, 0-1.

First downs: B 12; V 11. Rushes-yards: B 45-130; V 28-21. Passing: B 2-5-1—62; V 10-27-3—138. Total offense: B 192; V 159. Punts-avg.: B 2-42.5; V 3-27.0. Fumbles-lost: B 2-0; V 3-1. Penalties-yards: B 11-109; V 6-45.

HOPE CHRISTIAN 42, POJOAQUE VALLEY 22: In Pojoaque, quarterback James Jenkins rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw for two others as the Huskies (4-3) beat the Ekls (4-3) and won their third consecutive game.

Jenkins scored on runs of 28 and 14 yards. Logan Fuller caught a touchdown pass from Jenkins, and also kicked field goals of 54 and 41 yards for Hope Christian. The Hope defense forced five turnovers, including two interceptions by Jenkins.