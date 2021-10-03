Growing their own: Las Vegas farm takes off with community support

By Gwen Albers / Las Vegas Optic

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – For Josette Ulibarri, the chance to garden is a dream come true.

Born without arms or legs, Ulibarri is among 15 people who are learning to raise their own food at the Las Vegas Demonstration and Training Farm behind the closed Las Vegas Middle School. Three days a week, the 36-year-old and her mother, Jeanette Roybal, tend to their 32-square-foot raised bed.

“We’re vegetarians and I always wanted to produce our own food and herbs,” said Ulibarri, who in 2020 moved back to Las Vegas with her mom after living in Phoenix for 22 years.

Karlee Rogers, coordinator at the Las Vegas Demonstration and Training Farm, picks tomatoes with her one-year-old daughter, Ivy.(Gwen Albers/Las Vegas Daily Optic)

New Mexico state Sen. Pete Campos, a Democrat from Las Vegas, helped get roughly $50,000 for the farm’s startup, said Michael Patrick, an extension economist with New Mexico State University.

The project serves residents of San Miguel, Mora and Guadalupe counties.

“This is a pilot project so hopefully we can secure continued funding to do something similar in other regions,” Patrick said. “The long-term goal is to train people to produce food for home consumption and for sale at the farmers’ markets and eventually direct sales to restaurants, schools and grocery stores. Right now, this group is just learning to farm.”

members of the community grow carrots at a community farm pilot project, Las Vegas Demonstration and Training Farm behind the closed Las Vegas Middle School (Gwen Albers/The Daily Optic)

Part of the grant funds the salary for Karlee Rogers, the farm coordinator. The 25-year-old from Las Vegas has a bachelor’s degree in conservation management from New Mexico Highlands University.

The grant also covered one-time expenses including two 5,000-gallon water tanks and storage containers and pays for part-time farm adviser Leonard Ludi of Romeroville. A retired carpenter, Ludi’s background is in agriculture; he helped set up the farm.

Josette Ulibarri, who was born without arms or legs, balances a pepper picked from her garden at the Las Vegas Demonstration and Training Farm behind the closed Las Vegas Middle School in Las Vegas, N.M. Three days a week, Ulibarri is among 15 people who are learning to raise their own food in a 32-square-foot raised bed. (Gwen Albers/Las Vegas Daily Optic)

Rogers teaches participants about small-scale farming while providing fresh fruits and vegetables to families and friends.

“It was a way for me to share my practices and get my community more self-sustainable and bring conservation into this small town,” she said. “Everything I can do to get us there is a positive step.”

They recently put up a hoop house, which is similar to a greenhouse but taller with high posts. Heat is controlled naturally through door and window openings.

Participants in October will begin planting winter crops like lettuce, spinach, cauliflower, beets, coriander and broccoli, Rogers said.

Retired computer programmer Alfredo Maestas enjoys participating in the program.

“I’ve learned quite a bit about how to plan and set up drip lines,” said the 72-year-old from Las Vegas.


