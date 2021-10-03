Most UNM students, staff and faculty meet VAX deadline

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Most of the University of New Mexico’s faculty, staff and students met the university’s midnight Thursday deadline for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

Data continues to be fed into UNM’s system, but as of 3 p.m. Friday, about 98% of the faculty on the Albuquerque campus had been confirmed vaccinated, as had 89% of the staff and more than 87% of students.

Nine members of the Albuquerque campus faculty, 137 staff members and 663 students failed to submit their vaccination or exemption status to UNM’s vaccination portal.

“We are down to individuals, down to knowing who we have to work with,” said Cinnamon Blair, UNM’s chief marketing and communications officer. “We are no longer casting a wide net.

“Some people are in limbo, still trying to verify things. There might be some new employees trying to catch up. There might be students working remotely (from around the state or out of state) who have not filled out their exemption forms.”

Those who continue to refuse vaccinations or obtain approved exemptions for religious, medical or remote-work status will face consequences.

In the case of staff, that will be a non-disciplinary notice of separation, which means the loss of a job for reasons other than misconduct.

The process for non-compliant faculty members differs according to the individual’s employment or contract status, but results could range from unpaid suspension to termination.

Blair said these actions will be played out in a matter of weeks, not months.

Students who fail to get vaccinated, including those who have approved exemptions, must submit weekly medically validated COVID-19 tests to the UNM vaccine verification site. The first test result must be turned in by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 8.

Students who do not comply and fail to submit weekly tests will be disenrolled from the university on or after Nov. 5 and will be denied enrollment for future semesters, Blair said.

All students without vaccinations or exemptions will be denied enrollment in the spring semester and beyond.

“A lot of care and thought have been put into policies and mechanisms, as well as consequences,” Blair said. “We have tried very, very hard to be clear with what is going to happen and why.”

The vaccination mandate also applies to UNM’s Health Sciences Center and to the Gallup, Los Alamos, Taos and Valencia campuses. Including Health Sciences, the Albuquerque campus and the branch campuses, 96% of faculty, 91% of staff and 82% of students have confirmed vaccinations.

“I think we have done this really well,” Blair said. “We have made this a cultural expectation that we take care of one another. Students thrive in an in-person environment, and this is the way we aid that.”