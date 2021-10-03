Rick Wright: Lobos offense isn’t living up to promise shown in 2020

The late sportscaster Chris Schenkel used to ask before every college football telecast, “What better way to spend an autumn afternoon?”

Well, Chris, no offense, but … no offense.

None, at least, until it was far too late.

In a performance as dreary as Albuquerque’s weather was splendid, the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West Conference) fell with a thud — or was it a thump? — 38-10 to the Air Force Falcons (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday at University Stadium.

After the previous Saturday’s desultory loss at UTEP in El Paso, UNM coach Danny Gonzales expressed concerns about losing some of the 28,000-plus fans that turned out for the Lobos’ 34-25 victory over New Mexico State on Sept. 11.

His concerns were well-founded. An announced crowd of 13,258 showed up for the Air Force game, meaning a lot people found a better way to spend an autumn afternoon.

How many show up for UNM’s Oct. 16 home game against Colorado State will depend in large part on how much improvement the Lobos can make next Saturday at San Diego State.

The past three games, losses to Texas A&M, UTEP and Air Force during which the Lobos scored just 23 points and two touchdowns, graphically show how much improvement needs to be made.

Yet, I cannot and will not say the loss was a total loss. I come here in praise, or at least in defense, of the defense.

As for the offense, there’s no defending it. The offense gave the defense no chance.

Football, at every level, often is a riddle wrapped in a mystery wrapped in an enigma wrapped in a stinky wet towel. What happened to that New Mexico offense that piled up 49 points, 299 yards rushing and 495 yards total offense last November in a victory over Fresno State?

The head coach is the same — Gonzales. The offensive coordinator is the same — Derek Warehime. The offensive line coach is the same — Jason Lenzmeier.

Running back Bobby Cole rushed for 138 yards in that Fresno State game. He rushed for 15 yards on five carries against Air Force on Saturday, his longest run just 4 yards.

Four of the offensive linemen who started Saturday also started that Fresno State game. Yes, the one departure, Teton Saltes, was good. But was he that good?

Well, Gonzales said after Saturday’s game, he kind of was. Not having a powerhouse right tackle, Gonzales said, has affected the entire offense.

“Not having Teton out there hurts,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’re playing musical chairs at that position.”

The receiving corps, thought to be strength this season, barely got involved on Saturday until UNM already trailed 31-0. That’s because Kentucky transfer quarterback Terry Wilson, thought to be a major upgrade — he was just that in the Lobos’ first two games, and there’s no denying his talent — was under constant pressure throughout the first half.

Wilson got the passing game going a bit in the second half, throwing for 167 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a second-half interception and, set up with a first down at the Air Force 15-yard line, was sacked on consecutive plays for a combined loss of 25 yards.

Now, about that defense of the defense: Air Force is good, OK?

Yes, the Falcons finished with 441 yards total offense, held the ball for more than 41 minutes and punted only once.

But here’s the thing: in the 38-game Air Force-New Mexico series, the Falcons have averaged — guess what — 38 points per game. With few exceptions, when the Lobos have won, they’ve simply outscored the other guy.

In New Mexico’s last five victories over Air Force, the Lobos have scored 34, 45, 47, 45 and 56 points.

Ten points, against the Falcons, is simply not going to cut it.

“We’re not good enough on defense yet,” Gonzales said, “to be so bad on offense.”

Essentially, Gonzales is still a first-year head coach; Saturday’s game was his 12th after last fall’s COVID-shortened season. There will be many autumn afternoons, and evenings, to come.

He, his staff and his players, though, will have to find better ways to spend them than what took place on Saturday.