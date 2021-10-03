Academy’s prime-time debut is a pure triumph

The most interesting glow Saturday night wasn’t the one at Balloon Fiesta Park.

For the first time in its history, Albuquerque Academy’s football team played a home night game. The Chargers, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by that division’s coaches, made it a smashing succcess with a 14-7, District 5/6-4A victory over eighth-ranked Bernalillo.

A crowd estimated at between 800 and 1,000 people – a huge gathering by Academy football standards; the Chargers usually draw, at most, several hundred fans for a home game – clearly enjoyed this singularly unique setting.

“I thought it was amazing,” said junior running back Cole Conway, who rushed for a touchdown in the win. “Coming home with the victory, it’s gonna be a really good sleep tonight.”

For the first time, the trademark views – for the home fans, at least – of the Sandia Mountains had vanished for an Academy home game.

About 10 temporary light stands were brought in for the matchup against the Spartans. And this was the second home night game of the weekend, following the boys soccer team playing host to Del Norte on Friday.

For decades, the Charger football teams, and soccer teams, have played under the sun at Richard Harper Memorial Field.

Head of School Julianne Puente tried something similar at a school in New York years ago, and wanted to give lights a try in New Mexico’s high desert.

“I don’t have a final say,” Chargers head coach Shaun Gehres said, “but the turnout was great, and with what our school was able to experience, that’s enough to encourage the permanent lights to come in.”

The Academy players, who almost always play on Saturday afternoons, relished the ambience.

“It was awesome,” senior Tanner Whitaker said. “This is my first home game under the lights, and I’m just really glad we pulled out a win.”

There were little offensive fireworks during the game, with the defenses dictating things most of the way.

Academy quarterback A.J. Rivera helped to set up the first score, the Conway score, with a 32-yard throw to Tyler Wilson that put the Chargers at the Bernalillo 3 on the final play of the first quarter. Conway scored on the first play of the second quarter for a 7-0 lead.

That was the score at halftime.

Safety Nico Fulgenzi of the Chargers – a transfer from Robertson in Las Vegas – recovered a fumble midway through the third quarter that led to what proved to be the game-winning points.

The Chargers (6-1), with a short field that started at the Spartans 23, needed five plays to score. Wilson caught a fourth-and-9 pass that gave Academy a first down (barely) at the Bernalillo 12, and Rivera threw 12 yards to Mark McIntosh on the next play for a 14-0 lead with 1:40 to go in the third quarter.

“To come here … I knew Academy didn’t have too much of a culture for football, but, we’re making progress,” said Fulgenzi, who also blocked a Bernalillo punt. “It was truly unbelievable. I’ve never been a part of something like that. That was the talk at the beginning of the season. We were hoping we’d get permanent lights. But we’re still thankful we were able to get these for tonight.”

The Spartans (4-3) didn’t have much offensive success, but they did generate one flash of lightning that vaulted them back in the game. QB Jacob Pino tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Tristen Ludi-Herrera on the far side to slice the deficit to 14-7 with 4:43 left in the game.

Bernalillo got the ball back twice more, but never threatened to tie the game. The Spartans have had to endure some tight setbacks in their current three-game losing streak. The finals were 7-6 to Moriarty, 14-7 to Taos and 14-7 again on Saturday.

Gehres was just happy the home crowd left in a good mood. His team overcame three first-half turnovers.

“Man, it was great energy,” he said. “I thought the crowd definitely wanted to be a part of something the school had never done before.”