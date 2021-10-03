US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

By Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the United States expressed concern about what it called China’s “provocative military action” near the self-governing island that China claims.

China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft on Saturday, the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020. The flights came in daytime and nighttime sorties, and it wasn’t clear if China was planning more flights on Sunday night.

A statement from U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that China’s military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.

It added that the United States, Taiwan’s biggest supplier of arms, would continue to help the government maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.

China and Taiwan split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan, an island of 24 million people about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the east coast.

China has been sending military planes into the area south of Taiwan on a frequent basis for more than a year. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 12 fighter jets and four other military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday.

___

Associated Press journalist Matthew Lee in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Balloons and sunshine: Perfect day for the Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
Great weather, calm winds greet visitors Great weather, calm winds greet visitors
2
City, NM United chart anomalous partnership
ABQnews Seeker
Stadium subsidy largest of any in ... Stadium subsidy largest of any in USL
3
Six stadiums: What they cost, and more
ABQnews Seeker
4
Why not play on UNM soccer field?
ABQnews Seeker
There are plenty of irons in ... There are plenty of irons in the fire for new or renovated United Soccer League stadiums and similar ...
5
Father arrested in death of 2-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Michael David Garcia, 32, is charged ... Michael David Garcia, 32, is charged with intentionally abusing daughter
6
Growing their own: Las Vegas farm takes off with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas farm takes off with ... Las Vegas farm takes off with community support
7
Most UNM students, staff and faculty meet VAX deadline
ABQnews Seeker
98% faculty, 89% staff and 87% ... 98% faculty, 89% staff and 87% of students at main campus vaccinated
8
Less than a third of NMSU students tender vaccination ...
AP Feeds
Campus community must be vaccinated or ... Campus community must be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing
9
Two-week oil and gas ozone rule hearing wraps up
ABQnews Seeker
Final decision on proposed rule changes ... Final decision on proposed rule changes expected in early 2022
10
Rising above chaos a welcome respite
Balloon Fiesta
First-time balloon passengers revel in the ... First-time balloon passengers revel in the peace and beauty over New Mexico