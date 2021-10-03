Brief outage in Albuquerque after 2 balloons hit power lines

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds of hot air balloons filled the Sunday morning sky over Albuquerque on the second day of the Balloon Fiesta, but two balloons hit power lines and caused a brief outage for some Public Service Company of New Mexico customers.

The company said 1,230 of its customers were without electricity for a couple hours after two hot air balloons hit power lines in the north valley.

No injuries were reported.

Viewer photos sent to Albuquerque TV station KOB showed one balloon’s envelope draped over the power lines near Daniel Circle while another balloon hit power lines closer to 2nd Street and Ranchitos.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returned this year after a pandemic hiatus.

The nine-day event started Saturday in the predawn twilight with about 540 balloons of every shape and size inflating and lifting off with people aboard.

Balloons of all types, including special shapes, took off Sunday morning from Balloon Fiesta Park.


