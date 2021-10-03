Plane crashes into building near Milan; all 8 aboard die

By Associated Press

ROME — A small, single-engine plane carrying six passengers and two crew crashed Sunday into a vacant two-story office building in a Milan suburb, and authorities said all eight people aboard died.

Investigators opened a probe into what caused the private plane to crash shortly after takeoff from Milan’s Linate Airport en route to Olbia Airport on the Italian island of Sardinia. A thick column of dark smoke rose from the crash site and was visible for kilometers. Several parked cars nearby went up in flames.

Firefighters tweeted that no one else but those on board were hurt in the early afternoon crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan.

Milan Prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano told reporters at the scene that the plane was proceeding on its flight until “a certain point, then an anomaly appeared on the radar screen and it plunged,” striking the building’s roof.

Control tower officials reported the anomaly, she said, but further details on that weren’t immediately given.

The prosecutor said the plane didn’t send out any alarm. It was too early to cite any possible cause for the crash, Siciliano said, adding that the flight recorder has been retrieved.

By early evening, only two of the eight dead had been identified, since they carried documents on them, Siciliano said. Those aboard were “all foreigners,” she said, including the pilot, who was Romanian. The aircraft was registered in Romania, the prosecutor said.

Later, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said two Romanians with dual citizenship were among the dead.

Italian news reports said the pilot, 30, also had German citizenship. A second victim was a Romanian woman in her 60s who also held French citizenship, the reports said.

The reports said the aircraft had flown from Bucharest, Romania, to Milan on Sept. 30 with no apparent problem.

The Italian news agency ANSA quoted the national air safety agency ANSV as saying “the plane hit the building and started burning.” It said the aircraft was a PC-12, a single-engine, executive-type plane.

Fire officials said earlier that the aircraft had crashed into the building’s facade. But following further inspection, the prosecutor said it was apparent that the plane had struck the roof.

Firefighters extinguished the flames at the badly charred and gutted building, which reportedly was under renovation.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
City, NM United chart anomalous partnership
ABQnews Seeker
Stadium subsidy largest of any in ... Stadium subsidy largest of any in USL
2
Six stadiums: What they cost, and more
ABQnews Seeker
3
Why not play on UNM soccer field?
ABQnews Seeker
There are plenty of irons in ... There are plenty of irons in the fire for new or renovated United Soccer League stadiums and similar ...
4
Father arrested in death of 2-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Michael David Garcia, 32, is charged ... Michael David Garcia, 32, is charged with intentionally abusing daughter
5
Balloons and sunshine: Perfect day for the Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
Great weather, calm winds greet visitors Great weather, calm winds greet visitors
6
Growing their own: Las Vegas farm takes off with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas farm takes off with ... Las Vegas farm takes off with community support
7
Most UNM students, staff and faculty meet VAX deadline
ABQnews Seeker
98% faculty, 89% staff and 87% ... 98% faculty, 89% staff and 87% of students at main campus vaccinated
8
Less than a third of NMSU students tender vaccination ...
AP Feeds
Campus community must be vaccinated or ... Campus community must be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing
9
Two-week oil and gas ozone rule hearing wraps up
ABQnews Seeker
Final decision on proposed rule changes ... Final decision on proposed rule changes expected in early 2022
10
Rising above chaos a welcome respite
Balloon Fiesta
First-time balloon passengers revel in the ... First-time balloon passengers revel in the peace and beauty over New Mexico