Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Austin Dems’ HQ

By Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — A man seen on surveillance video wearing an American flag bandanna when he threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin was arrested in Texas, a fire official said.

Ryan Faircloth, 30, was booked Friday in the Travis County jail. He was charged with arson and possessing a prohibited weapon — the Molotov cocktail — according to Austin Fire arson investigator Capt. Jeffrey Deane.

Investigators received multiple tips after releasing the surveillance video. One of the tips led to Faircloth’s social media. Information found online and other evidence led arson investigators and the FBI to make the arrest, Deane said at a news conference.

“This person was not happy with the current political climate. He blamed this office and who they represent for a lot of the issues that he saw as problems with the country,” Deane said. “He was forthcoming and confessed to that.”

Deane also said Faircloth left a note at the scene. He declined to give specifics on the contents of the letter, but he said the suspect alluded to possible plans for future attacks, which led investigators to act quickly to get him off the streets.

It was unclear whether Faircloth had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona reports 2,255 more COVID-19 cases and 3 more ...
Around the Region
Health officials in Arizona on Sunday ... Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 2,255 more COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the state's totals to 1,102,422 ...
2
Growing their own: Las Vegas farm takes off with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas farm takes off with ... Las Vegas farm takes off with community support
3
Jurors in airman's murder trial hear from cellphone expert
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors hearing the case against U.S. ... Jurors hearing the case against U.S. Air Force airman Mark Gooch heard lengthy testimony Friday from a cellphone data expert who mapped the route ...
4
Scammers got nearly 30% of Arizona virus unemployment pay
Around the Region
Scammers were able to pocket nearly ... Scammers were able to pocket nearly 30% of the $16 billion in unemployment insurance payments sent out by Arizona since the start of the ...
5
Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into Austin Dems HQ
Around the Region
An arson investigation was underway after ... An arson investigation was underway after a man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic ...
6
JBS Foods cited after worker dies in Colorado chemical ...
Around the Region
Meatpacker JBS Foods Inc. faces about ... Meatpacker JBS Foods Inc. faces about $59,000 in fines after a worker fell into vat of chemicals used to process animal hides and died ...
7
Man stuck in Arizona storm drain saved after he ...
Around the Region
A man who got stuck inside ... A man who got stuck inside a metro Phoenix storm drain was rescued on Thursday after people passing by saw the man waving his ...
8
COVID-19 cases on the rise among Phoenix homeless population
Around the Region
Phoenix's homeless population is wrestling with ... Phoenix's homeless population is wrestling with its own surge in COVID-19 cases and more medical workers are urgently needed, advocates say. A Phoenix hotel ...
9
Deputy Pima County attorney dies on fishing trip near ...
Around the Region
A longtime deputy Pima County attorney ... A longtime deputy Pima County attorney reported missing on a fishing trip in northern Arizona was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Coconino County Sheriff's ...