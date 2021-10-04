Motorcyclist injured in Albuquerque crash

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Sunday night.

Hence Williams, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Sunday evening in a news release that a car and a motorcycle crashed near San Mateo and Lumber NE. He said the motorcyclist remains in serious condition.

Westbound traffic lanes in the area have been closed, he said.

It was the second serious crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a motorcycle and a truck were in a crash near Central and Four Hills Boulevard SE. Several people were transported to the hospital after that wreck.

Police didn’t release other details about the crashes.


