What do crime statistics say about NM courts?

By Joel Jacobsen / Syndicated Columnist

Each fall the FBI dumps the new numbers from its Uniform Crime Reports.

The nationwide figures this year are stunning, showing a 29.4% increase in homicide during 2020.

Commentators blame the pandemic, of course.

But during the same year, Statistics Canada recorded a comparatively modest 7% increase in homicides north of the border. Two-fifths of the increase resulted from a single incident, the horrendous Nova Scotia mass shooting. Ontario, the most populous province, saw 19 fewer homicides in 2020 than in 2019.

Great Britain’s Office for National Statistics reported a 16% decrease in the homicide rate for the year ending March 31, 2021.

If the pandemic caused America’s murder rate to jump, did it also cause Ontario’s and Britain’s rates to drop?

Any serious attempt to address the problem of criminal violence in America needs to focus on the things that distinguish us from our peer countries, not the thing we all shared.

Crime statistics are often presented as if they were self-explanatory, but they reveal a great deal more than might at first appear. For instance, the FBI’s homicide rate also tracks advances in medical science.

An APD officer stretches crime tape near a Northeast Heights school September 2. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

In 1960 the national homicide rate, as calculated by the FBI, was 5.1 victims per 100,000 population. In the pre-pandemic year of 2019 it was 5.0. Almost the same, but the two figures reflected quite different realities.

In 1960, the U.S. didn’t have 911 call centers. EMTs weren’t certified. Air ambulances were an exotic novelty. Standards for regional trauma centers, such as UNM Hospital, had yet to be established.

Medical devices in common use today would have seemed like props from a science fiction movie to the doctors of 1960. The most visionary chemist of that era couldn’t have imagined many of the drugs available today.

Back then, medical schools openly discriminated against women and minorities. They drew from a much shallower talent pool than the medical schools of today.

All in all, there has never been a better time to be shot or stabbed. Many injuries that would have been fatal in 1960 are survivable today. Medicine has transformed a huge number of murder cases into battery cases.

The FBI calculates the violent crime rate by combining reports of murder, rape, robbery and armed attacks. In 1960, America’s violent crime rate was 160.9 per 100,000 people. In 2019, it was 379.4.

In order to achieve essentially the same homicide rate in 2019 as in 1960, in other words, we had to attack each other 2.36 times more often. That’s how much better our trauma care has gotten.

Crime statistics also measure the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies, whose job, in the words of Albuquerque Police Department’s mission statement, “is to reduce crime (and) increase safety. … ”

Modern police departments were an innovation of the 19th century, which was also the era of big city bosses and political machines. Back then, jobs on the force were patronage plums, doled out to the friends and relatives of political supporters.

Not until 1959 did any state establish a commission on peace officer standards and training. New Mexico’s Law Enforcement Academy dates only from 1969.

Psychological testing of police recruits didn’t become commonplace until the 1970s, according to an article featured on the website of the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs.

Today, the FBI makes sophisticated databases available to local agencies. In 1960, it mailed out flyers.

In 1960, cutting-edge forensic science involved bullet comparisons and inked fingerprints on cards.

The forensic use of DNA began as recently as 1987, when Colin Pitchfork, a double killer, was convicted in England. He was granted parole in June, still just 61.

There is simply no room to doubt that law enforcement agencies today are more professional and better equipped than they were in 1960. These advances should have put significant downward pressure on the crime numbers.

The alarming possibility is that they did, but the contrary upward pressure was even greater.

Does the crime rate also measure the effectiveness of our criminal courts?

Let me pose the same question in a more pointed way. Here in New Mexico, are our criminal courts any good? If so, why are our crime statistics so bad?

To answer those questions, we would first need to agree on the purpose our courts are supposed to serve. Do they exist to protect vulnerable people from harm? If so, the crime statistics condemn our courts as incompetent.

Or is the role of our judges to protect Americans from governmental overreach, in the manner of governors who reject mask mandates? If so, the crime rate is irrelevant to any evaluation of their performance.

Which is it? Which should it be?

Joel Jacobsen is an author who in 2015 retired from a 29-year legal career. If there are topics you would like to see covered in future columns, please write him at legal.column.tips@gmail.com.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Everything parents need to know about the Child Tax ...
ABQnews Seeker
The expanded benefit could affect as ... The expanded benefit could affect as many as 450K New Mexico children.
2
From cop to hops: Ex-lawman opens brewery
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town brewery to open temporarily ... Old Town brewery to open temporarily for Balloon Fiesta before its official opening later this year.
3
Leaders: Farmington's outdoor industry future is bright
ABQnews Seeker
FARMINGTON - State leaders see a ... FARMINGTON - State leaders see a new future for Farmington as a potential hub for outdoor produ ...
4
Vegan food truck plants roots with brick-and-mortar
ABQnews Seeker
two things not really compatible with ... two things not really compatible with veganism. But Vegos, a vegan New Mexican restaurant, is looking to bring the tastes and textures of the ...
5
Car dealership group with ABQ locations sold for $3.2B
ABQnews Seeker
One of Albuquerque's largest automotive dealership, ... One of Albuquerque's largest automotive dealership, Larry H. Miller Dealerships, was sold Wedn ...
6
'New collar' training center to host event Friday
ABQnews Seeker
Santa-Fe based New Collar Innovation Center ... Santa-Fe based New Collar Innovation Center will host a job training fair Friday at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, a release said.
7
Primary care-focused health care firm opens first ABQ location
ABQnews Seeker
A national health care company focused ... A national health care company focused on providing primary care to Medicare patients is expanding t ...
8
A dirty business: RR firm cleans trash bins
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Marquez wants to ensure residents ... Robert Marquez wants to ensure residents don't have to worry about giving their dirty trash bi ...
9
The nightmare before Christmas?
ABQnews Seeker
For New Mexicans thinking they'll just ... For New Mexicans thinking they'll just leave holiday shopping until the last minute this year, exper ...