What do crime statistics say about NM courts?

Each fall the FBI dumps the new numbers from its Uniform Crime Reports.

The nationwide figures this year are stunning, showing a 29.4% increase in homicide during 2020.

Commentators blame the pandemic, of course.

But during the same year, Statistics Canada recorded a comparatively modest 7% increase in homicides north of the border. Two-fifths of the increase resulted from a single incident, the horrendous Nova Scotia mass shooting. Ontario, the most populous province, saw 19 fewer homicides in 2020 than in 2019.

Great Britain’s Office for National Statistics reported a 16% decrease in the homicide rate for the year ending March 31, 2021.

If the pandemic caused America’s murder rate to jump, did it also cause Ontario’s and Britain’s rates to drop?

Any serious attempt to address the problem of criminal violence in America needs to focus on the things that distinguish us from our peer countries, not the thing we all shared.

Crime statistics are often presented as if they were self-explanatory, but they reveal a great deal more than might at first appear. For instance, the FBI’s homicide rate also tracks advances in medical science.

In 1960 the national homicide rate, as calculated by the FBI, was 5.1 victims per 100,000 population. In the pre-pandemic year of 2019 it was 5.0. Almost the same, but the two figures reflected quite different realities.

In 1960, the U.S. didn’t have 911 call centers. EMTs weren’t certified. Air ambulances were an exotic novelty. Standards for regional trauma centers, such as UNM Hospital, had yet to be established.

Medical devices in common use today would have seemed like props from a science fiction movie to the doctors of 1960. The most visionary chemist of that era couldn’t have imagined many of the drugs available today.

Back then, medical schools openly discriminated against women and minorities. They drew from a much shallower talent pool than the medical schools of today.

All in all, there has never been a better time to be shot or stabbed. Many injuries that would have been fatal in 1960 are survivable today. Medicine has transformed a huge number of murder cases into battery cases.

The FBI calculates the violent crime rate by combining reports of murder, rape, robbery and armed attacks. In 1960, America’s violent crime rate was 160.9 per 100,000 people. In 2019, it was 379.4.

In order to achieve essentially the same homicide rate in 2019 as in 1960, in other words, we had to attack each other 2.36 times more often. That’s how much better our trauma care has gotten.

Crime statistics also measure the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies, whose job, in the words of Albuquerque Police Department’s mission statement, “is to reduce crime (and) increase safety. … ”

Modern police departments were an innovation of the 19th century, which was also the era of big city bosses and political machines. Back then, jobs on the force were patronage plums, doled out to the friends and relatives of political supporters.

Not until 1959 did any state establish a commission on peace officer standards and training. New Mexico’s Law Enforcement Academy dates only from 1969.

Psychological testing of police recruits didn’t become commonplace until the 1970s, according to an article featured on the website of the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs.

Today, the FBI makes sophisticated databases available to local agencies. In 1960, it mailed out flyers.

In 1960, cutting-edge forensic science involved bullet comparisons and inked fingerprints on cards.

The forensic use of DNA began as recently as 1987, when Colin Pitchfork, a double killer, was convicted in England. He was granted parole in June, still just 61.

There is simply no room to doubt that law enforcement agencies today are more professional and better equipped than they were in 1960. These advances should have put significant downward pressure on the crime numbers.

The alarming possibility is that they did, but the contrary upward pressure was even greater.

Does the crime rate also measure the effectiveness of our criminal courts?

Let me pose the same question in a more pointed way. Here in New Mexico, are our criminal courts any good? If so, why are our crime statistics so bad?

To answer those questions, we would first need to agree on the purpose our courts are supposed to serve. Do they exist to protect vulnerable people from harm? If so, the crime statistics condemn our courts as incompetent.

Or is the role of our judges to protect Americans from governmental overreach, in the manner of governors who reject mask mandates? If so, the crime rate is irrelevant to any evaluation of their performance.

Which is it? Which should it be?

Joel Jacobsen is an author who in 2015 retired from a 29-year legal career. If there are topics you would like to see covered in future columns, please write him at legal.column.tips@gmail.com.