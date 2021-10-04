Wealthy mother-in-law expects daughter-in-law to quit job

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m getting married soon to the love of my life. He’s an incredible guy. He also happens to come from an extremely wealthy family. I do not, and I’ve worked really hard in my career. Recently at a dinner with his mom, I mentioned that I was going for a promotion at work and was hoping it wouldn’t interfere with the honeymoon. She responded that she assumed I would quit my job since I would no longer need to work. I was horrified and didn’t know what to say. I know you’re not marriage counselors, but any advice on how I can at least explain to her that working is important to me? — Ada

J.T.: First question: Have you discussed this with your future husband? Second, did he think that you were going to quit your job? If not, then why do you need to discuss it with your mother-in-law? The two of you are planning your life together and that includes you feeling satisfied and successful in your career. If he is in agreement and you both are on track, then there’s nothing to worry about. If anything, you’re just going to have to get used to her complaining!

DALE: That’s true, unless you’re dealing with the sort of spoiled parent who is so used to getting her way that she’ll use the family wealth as a weapon. There’s a recent HBO series called “White Lotus” with this as one of its major plots. Perhaps you and your husband should watch it together. Meanwhile, being practical, the discussion could be of use to you in negotiating a prenup. One reason to keep working is in case something happens to him or the marriage and you need to support yourself. Giving up a career means giving up a lot of future income. And speaking of negotiating, there’s a good chance you’ll want to take a break from working at some point, perhaps when you have children. So get a generous prenup and offer to reconsider your career goals once you’re ready to start a family. One word: options. Keep them.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m sure you’ve answered this before, but what’s the difference between a résumé and a CV? I just applied to a firm that is headquartered in Europe and they asked for my CV. — Nathan

DALE: First off, when you say, “they asked for my CV,” does that mean an online application requires it or was there a human being making the request? I ask, because if it’s the former, I would minimize your time spent applying and just send a résumé because your application is unlikely to ever be seen by human eyes. If it’s the latter, and you have a real contact at the company, then you should know that the “curriculum vitae” (Latin for “course of life”) is normally longer and includes more detail, especially academic accomplishments.

J.T.: However, as the world has gone online and become more global, I have seen the difference between résumés and CVs diminish drastically. I would say that foreign countries often share more personal information and go into deeper explanations of their past on their CVs, whereas résumés in the U.S. are designed to be skimmable. (Studies show that recruiters spend only about 6 to 13 seconds on a résumé.) In our experience, a shorter résumé that gives the recruiter just enough information so that they want to learn more is the way to go. So, I suggest you submit your résumé and spend some time creating a really interesting cover letter that tells how you feel connected to the employer. Cover letters should not be a regurgitation of your résumé; instead, they should tell the story of why you are excited about the idea of working for the organization. What is it about their organization that makes you want to work there? A really good cover letter will make a résumé or CV difference less important because the right story will get their attention regardless of what’s on the résumé or the CV.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about H.R., “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate, Inc.