‘Exhuasted’ Lobos beat Boise State 1-0, stay unbeaten in MWC

Pretty soccer it wasn’t. As a matter of fact, anyone seeking such probably won’t find it on Sundays at a nearby Mountain West venue.

“I say this every year, but the soccer in our conference is terrible on Sundays,” New Mexico coach Heather Dyche said. “It’s because everyone is exhausted. It makes no sense to play Friday-Sunday.”

The Lobos, however, once again showed why they are defending Mountain West champs and front-runners again this season with a gritty 1-0 victory over Boise State on Sunday at the UNM Soccer and Track Complex.

“They’re resilient,” Dyche said of her squad. “I don’t think anybody on either team would say that was a pretty game. I’m not sure either team connected six passes in a row all day. What you have to do a find a way to win. What you have to do is find a way to manage your emotions.”

With an eighth consecutive win, the Lobos (9-1, 4-0 Mountain West) have the only unblemished conference mark.

All it took was a gutty effort against a consistent nemesis as the Broncos (7-5-1, 1-3-1) had gone 3-0-2 against New Mexico in the last five meetings.

Jadyn Edwards got the game’s only goal, finishing off a pass from Maysa Walters in the 58th minute.

“Jadyn was really ready for it and she was playing for seconds and it was a great finish for her,” Walters said “She kind of popped off a runner and I just slid it and then kind of went on the ground and it was great.”

After a double overtime game Friday against Utah State, Dyche used more substitutions than normal and even had to take out players like holding midfielder Alexa Kirton.

“Watch Alexa walk,” Dyche said as the senior gingerly moved about after the game. “She can’t move. It’s just stupid. Think about if basketball was played on back to back days. That’s what we’re doing to these athletes. So you end up coaching to win a game and everything you actually work on (in training) goes out the door on Sundays. That part of it is just not fair to the athletes.”

Still, the Lobos are deep enough that when the subs enter the field, there usually is little drop off.

“For us, we have to find other players who can come in and bring energy in,” Dyche said. “Some people did that (Sunday), but there are some other people I think have more in their tank.”

And when it counted, the UNM veterans were there to make the plays — the biggest coming moments after New Mexico had taken the lead.

With the Broncos pressing hard, they created a strong scoring chance and found UNM goalkeeper Emily Johnson out of position.

But on a shot from Boise State’s Carly Cross, Marlee Maes was there on the line to redirect it away.

“She saved us that game,” Johnson said of Maes’ play. “She kept it 1-0. They didn’t have that many shots on goal, which is kudos to the defense for working so hard.”

Maes said it was not really that big a deal.

“For me, I was just thinking I need to get on the line,” she said. “I wasn’t going to be able to step out to the ball so I just dropped in and I put my body on the line for the team. … When all my teammates want to win just as bad as me, it’s not too hard to try my best.”

Completing the weekend sweep before heading out for four road games (starting Friday at Nevada) was important to the team’s ultimate success, Maes said.

“That’s huge for us,” she said. “It’s really important to protect the home field. So to go into these two away weekends, it’s really important for us to be 4-0 right now so I’m really excited for us.”