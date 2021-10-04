Weaver and Navajo voting rights advocate Agnes Laughter dies

By Sally Trigg

Agnes Laughter of Chilchinbeto, Arizona, was a Navajo weaver and voting rights advocate. In June 2006, Laughter became the sole Native American to challenge the voter identification requirements of Proposition 200 before the U.S. District Court of Arizona. She was denied voting rights because she lacked an ID card, aside from her thumbprint. (Image and information from the Navajo Nation Council, Office of the Speaker)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Agnes Laughter, a Navajo weaver who successfully challenged the constitutionality of Arizona’s in-person voting procedures and restrictive identity requirements for Native Americans, has died, tribal officials said.

Navajo Nation Council officials said Laughter died Sept. 26, but no cause was immediately released.

Born in 1932 in a traditional Navajo hogan without running water or electricity, Laughter was 16 when Native Americans got the right to vote in Arizona.

In 2006, she was part of a lawsuit that led to the U.S. Justice Department expanding the list of documents that can serve as tribal identification at polling places.

It was in response to Arizona’s 2004 voter-approved measure aimed mainly at preventing undocumented migrants from voting and receiving public benefits.

Laughter had been using her thumbprint for most of her adult life before the new law required birth certificates, bank statements or driver’s licenses.

“You’re not welcome here because you don’t have the proper ID,’ ” Laughter later recalled what an election official told her in 2006. “I was so humiliated. It was like I didn’t even exist.”

Navajo officials said Laughter — a renowned weaver from the community of Chilchinbeto — did not have a birth certificate, didn’t speak English and never attended school.

In 2008, the Justice Department revised procedures to provide a broader, non-exhaustive list of documents that may serve as tribal identification to vote.

“We honor the life work of the late Agnes Laughter and the legacy she leaves behind,” Tribal Council Speaker Seth Damon said in a statement. “Future generations will remember her as a protector of our right to vote and for the beautiful Navajo rugs she created. The Navajo people are grateful for her courage.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
City, NM United chart anomalous partnership
ABQnews Seeker
Stadium subsidy largest of any in ... Stadium subsidy largest of any in USL
2
Six stadiums: What they cost, and more
ABQnews Seeker
3
Why not play on UNM soccer field?
ABQnews Seeker
There are plenty of irons in ... There are plenty of irons in the fire for new or renovated United Soccer League stadiums and similar ...
4
Father arrested in death of 2-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Michael David Garcia, 32, is charged ... Michael David Garcia, 32, is charged with intentionally abusing daughter
5
Balloons and sunshine: Perfect day for the Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
Great weather, calm winds greet visitors Great weather, calm winds greet visitors
6
Growing their own: Las Vegas farm takes off with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas farm takes off with ... Las Vegas farm takes off with community support
7
Most UNM students, staff and faculty meet VAX deadline
ABQnews Seeker
98% faculty, 89% staff and 87% ... 98% faculty, 89% staff and 87% of students at main campus vaccinated
8
Less than a third of NMSU students tender vaccination ...
AP Feeds
Campus community must be vaccinated or ... Campus community must be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing
9
Two-week oil and gas ozone rule hearing wraps up
ABQnews Seeker
Final decision on proposed rule changes ... Final decision on proposed rule changes expected in early 2022
10
Rising above chaos a welcome respite
Balloon Fiesta
First-time balloon passengers revel in the ... First-time balloon passengers revel in the peace and beauty over New Mexico