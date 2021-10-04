Ex-county official acknowledges misusing public money

By Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A former Coconino County official who went on to oversee Navajo County’s health department has pleaded guilty to three felony charges stemming from his acknowledged misuse of public money to cover $84,000 in personal expenses.

Jeffrey P. Lee, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of theft and two counts of violating his duties as a custodian of public money.

His plea agreement calls for probation on two of the three convictions and the payment of restitution to Coconino County for $82,500 and to Navajo County for $1,700. If he’s sentenced to probation on the third conviction, he’ll be required to serve at least nine months in jail.

The charges against Lee were filed after a state audit found that he used purchase cards issued to him in Navajo and Coconino counties for personal benefit and falsified information in records.

The case was filed in Coconino County where Lee previously worked as an emergency preparedness manager from August 2012 until April 2017.

According to the audit, Lee bought $82,550 worth of gift cards and spent them on his family, himself or his personal outfitting business.

Auditors say the practice continued at Navajo County, where he was terminated from his job overseeing Navajo County’s health department.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 3rd day ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 35 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day. The latest numbers released Saturday pushed ...
2
Denver Zoo apologizes a decade after visitor's death
Around the Region
The Denver Zoo has apologized more ... The Denver Zoo has apologized more than a decade after a Black man died following a confrontation with police on zoo grounds. Zoo president ...
3
Arizona reports 95 additional virus deaths, 2,942 more cases
Around the Region
Arizona on Saturday reported nearly 100 ... Arizona on Saturday reported nearly 100 more COVID-19 deaths a day after the state's pandemic fatality toll passed 20,000. The state coronavirus dashboard reported ...
4
Justice department urges judge to halt Texas abortion law
Around the Region
A federal judge is deciding whether ... A federal judge is deciding whether to block the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September ...
5
Arizona Supreme Court OKs wastewater districts consolidation
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld ... The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld utility regulators' decision to allow consolidation of several communities into a single wastewater service district with rate increases ...
6
Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Austin Dems' ...
Around the Region
A man seen on surveillance video ... A man seen on surveillance video wearing an American flag bandanna when he threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic ...
7
Changes coming for Arizona's unemployment insurance program
Around the Region
Thousands of Arizonans have fallen victim ... Thousands of Arizonans have fallen victim to identity theft during the pandemic, resulting in delayed or denied payments and financial devastation. One expert says ...
8
Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1
Around the Region
A former student at a Houston ... A former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal, authorities said. Dexter ...
9
Arizona reports 2,255 more COVID-19 cases and 3 more ...
Around the Region
Health officials in Arizona on Sunday ... Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 2,255 more COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the state's totals to 1,102,422 ...