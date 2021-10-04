NM sees uptick in virus cases, hospitalizations

SANTA FE — New Mexico reported increases Monday in the number of new COVID-19 infections and patients hospitalized with the disease.

The state Department of Health announced the detection of 1,776 new cases for the three-day period ending Monday, a 15% increase over the number from the same period last week.

This week’s total includes 413 cases in Bernalillo County, 256 in San Juan County and 17 among individuals being held by federal agencies in Otero County.

COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed to 293 patients, a 7% uptick from the figure reported a week ago.

The state also announced 12 more COVID-19 deaths, including three adults from Bernalillo County. The state’s official death toll now stands at 4,823 residents.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated made up 93% of the fatalities over a recent four-week period, according to epidemiology reports issued by the state.

A technical problem kept the state from providing a vaccine update, but through Friday, about 70.8% of the state’s adults had completed their vaccine series. The adult vaccination rate is highest among people 65 and older, and it’s lowest for residents 18 to 24 years old.

New Mexico’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces, meanwhile, is set to expire Oct. 15, though it could extended.

Public health officials said last week that New Mexico’s late-summer surge in COVID-19 cases — driven by the highly contagious delta variant — may be receding, though hospitals have remained largely full.