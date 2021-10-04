Quiet weather week expected for Albuquerque

Albuquerque weather should be mostly quiet this week.

But northwest New Mexico could see several days of rain, and unseasonable heat will persist across the eastern plains.

Showers and thunderstorms will pick up across western and northern New Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, said Sharon Sullivan, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“There’s no real flooding concerns associated with these storms,” Sullivan said. “Some of them may just produce a few sprinkles and some gusty winds.”

Albuquerque could reach a high temperature of 78 degrees on Tuesday.

The city has a 30% chance of rain, with showers more likely late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is expected to reach 76 degrees, and Thursday could hit 77.

Rain chances are minimal on both days.

Friday temperatures are forecasted to hit a high of 78 degrees in Albuquerque.

Southeast New Mexico temperatures may hover around 10 to 15 degrees above normal later in the week.

Roswell could hit 91 on Friday and Saturday.

“That’s a little bit warmer than what we like to see this time of year,” said meteorologist Scott Overpeck.

Albuquerque will likely reach the mid- to high-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

More rain and cooler temperatures could come to far northern New Mexico this weekend.

“Friday and Saturday may have the strongest wind gusts,” Sullivan said. “We still could see some snow across our high peaks, depending on how cold our temperatures get.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.