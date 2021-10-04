Quiet weather week expected for Albuquerque

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A hot air balloon is reflected in the shallow waters of the Rio Grande near the Rio Bravo bridge during Monday morning’s mass ascension event of the 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque weather should be mostly quiet this week.

But northwest New Mexico could see several days of rain, and unseasonable heat will persist across the eastern plains.

Showers and thunderstorms will pick up across western and northern New Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, said Sharon Sullivan, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“There’s no real flooding concerns associated with these storms,” Sullivan said. “Some of them may just produce a few sprinkles and some gusty winds.”

Albuquerque could reach a high temperature of 78 degrees on Tuesday.

The city has a 30% chance of rain, with showers more likely late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is expected to reach 76 degrees, and Thursday could hit 77.

Rain chances are minimal on both days.

Friday temperatures are forecasted to hit a high of 78 degrees in Albuquerque.

Southeast New Mexico temperatures may hover around 10 to 15 degrees above normal later in the week.

Roswell could hit 91 on Friday and Saturday.

“That’s a little bit warmer than what we like to see this time of year,” said meteorologist Scott Overpeck.

Albuquerque will likely reach the mid- to high-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

More rain and cooler temperatures could come to far northern New Mexico this weekend.

“Friday and Saturday may have the strongest wind gusts,” Sullivan said. “We still could see some snow across our high peaks, depending on how cold our temperatures get.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New local investment fund makes first NM investment
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's newest homegrown venture investment ... New Mexico's newest homegrown venture investment platform, GOS Capital, closed Oct. 1 on its f ...
2
Quiet weather week expected for Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque weather should be mostly quiet ... Albuquerque weather should be mostly quiet this week. But northwest New Mexico could see several days of rain, and unseasonable heat will persist across ...
3
NM sees uptick in virus cases, hospitalizations
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported increases Monday in ... New Mexico reported increases Monday in the number of new COVID-19 infections and patients hospitalized with the disease. The state Department of Health announced ...
4
How can a mayor fight crime?
ABQnews Seeker
Experts weigh in on top issues ... Experts weigh in on top issues emerging in mayor's race
5
Where mayoral candidates stand on gun laws, transparency on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Candidates Tim Keller, Manuel Gonzales and ... Candidates Tim Keller, Manuel Gonzales and Eddy Aragon on the issues
6
Weaver and Navajo voting rights advocate Agnes Laughter dies
ABQnews Seeker
Woman successfully challenged Arizona ID requirements Woman successfully challenged Arizona ID requirements
7
But I already paid MVD! And where is that ...
ABQnews Seeker
And where is that mile marker? And where is that mile marker?
8
State judge's ruling has consequences for husband
ABQnews Seeker
Architect says office lease terminated because ... Architect says office lease terminated because wife released sex suspect
9
Everything parents need to know about the Child Tax ...
ABQnews Seeker
The expanded benefit could affect as ... The expanded benefit could affect as many as 450K New Mexico children