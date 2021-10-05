Any NM gun bills will face NRA opposition

To Democratic lawmakers who are now eager to address firearms, I have some advice: Hold your holsters!

For over 20 years, I monitored and participated to some degree at the Legislature on behalf of, first, the district attorneys’ association and, subsequently, three successive attorneys general. I have seen gun legislation cough and wheeze, and die over and over again at the hands of well-heeled, out-of-state lobbyists for the National Rifle Association. They would appear seemingly by magic at the Capitol, often the day after a bill was dropped in the hopper.

Over all those years, never once, in meeting after meeting, did any one of them ever offer alternatives to proposed legislation or attempt to compromise on their intractable position that any restriction or regulation of firearms, no matter how minimal or reasonable, was anything less than an all-out assault on the Second Amendment. Often, these were very simple and rational proposals.

A couple of examples: A bill to expand the definition of “school zone” to include stadiums, school-sponsored off-campus events, such as a prom or pep rally, even school buses, as well as college campuses.

They once opposed, and successfully killed, a bill to classify Tasers, which are not even firearms, as dangerous weapons when used to assault or batter a peace officer. Inexplicably, the NRA accomplished this one in conjunction with the trial lawyers’ association; that bill never left committee.

There have been many significant changes in the criminal justice system over the past 10 or so years. (Former N.M. Supreme Court) Justice Charles Daniels tricked the voters into believing that granting nearly unfettered discretion to local judges to deny bail to those charged with violent crimes would make us all safer. The end result has actually been just the opposite. More and more, such people are being released and committing additional violent offenses.

Former Sen. Michael Sanchez, Rep. Gail Chasey and (former) Gov. Bill Richardson succeeded in getting the Legislature to repeal the death penalty, even for the most heinous crimes against the most vulnerable victims, and replacing it with a meaningless “life without parole” provision that is just as difficult and expensive to implement during trial and appeal as the death penalty was.

Whether these actions or a general nationwide trend toward lost civility and senseless violence have resulted in the alarming increase in violent behavior, particularly here in Albuquerque, is a question for analysis and debate. But, no matter how you slice it, it is a fact.

I will admit, however, that it is refreshing to see some legislators, such as Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, who have regularly opposed most bills that would increase criminal penalties now on board to seek meaningful changes in our gun laws. There is no question that there is broad public support for such measures as gun show background checks, an assault weapons ban, gun purchase waiting periods, and gun safes in homes with minors.

How these proposals will fare against the NRA and their bought-and-paid-for allies will be interesting to watch come January.