Private landowners can be partners with 30×30 details

By Chad Smith / Ceo, N.m. Farm & Livestock Bureau

New Mexico’s farmers and ranchers are excellent stewards of our state’s natural resources, and have undertaken extensive water and soil conservation efforts on land that has been in their family, often for generations. Many landowners have collaborated with the experts at the Natural Resources Conservation Service and have made significant gains in conservation goals. That’s why it was so disappointing, and out of the blue, that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her recent executive order on protecting New Mexico’s lands, watersheds, wildlife and natural heritage without seeking input from the ag community.

This executive order aims to conserve 30% of all lands in New Mexico by 2030. Commonly referred to as 30×30, the plan mimics one advanced by President Biden in his “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful” report. But areas to be conserved are neither defined nor identified.

And that’s the problem with the 30×30 initiative; the details are being obscured. Many farmers and ranchers already participate, or would participate, in conservation goals if they were aware of the nuts and bolts of the plan. As it stands, they are left to wonder how the executive order will impact their farms and ranches.

This is what we do know. Almost half of the Land of Enchantment is made up of state or federally held lands, so it should be easy to achieve any 30% conservation goals when you already control 50% of the land.

Private property must be respected and conservation measures should be voluntary. You cannot mandate conservation efforts that reduce the productivity of the land and affect the livelihoods of landowners.

Conservation efforts must be locally designed and led to respect the culture and traditions of our rural communities. One-size-fits-all does not fit New Mexico.

And, finally, the conservation measures that have been adopted by our state’s farmers and ranchers should be recognized as contributing to conservation goals.

More than anyone, our state’s farmers and ranchers understand the value of healthy lands and waters. We have experience to share and are willing to work with the governor to achieve her conservation efforts; we just need to be privy to the details and a part of those ongoing conversations.

The New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau is the state’s largest agricultural organization representing over 20,000 member-families statewide.

 


