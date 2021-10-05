Rio Rancho-West Mesa football game canceled

Saturday afternoon’s high school football game between Rio Rancho and West Mesa was canceled on Monday.

The Mustangs have multiple players who have tested positive for COVID-19, thus making it necessary to cancel this District 1-6A contest at Nusenda Community Stadium.

West Mesa is the third team that has been forced to pull out of a game against the Rams this season due to COVID reasons, following Goddard and Clovis.

Rio Rancho on Monday afternoon was hoping it could find a replacement game for this week.