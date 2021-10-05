Short flight to victory

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

It was the shortest winning distance in the history of the America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race.

The team of Noah Forden and Bert Padelt traversed 356 miles, setting down at 7 a.m. Albuquerque time at the airport in Big Spring, Texas, and beating the second place team of Barbara Fricke and Peter Cuneo by just under 18 miles. Their flight lasted 36 hours and 22 minutes.

The last America’s Challenge race in 2019, with nine teams competing, saw the winning team of Andy Cayton of Georgia, and Krysztof Zapart of Poland flying for 58 hours and 20 minutes, and landing in a remote area of Canada’s James Bay, in Ontario.

Forden, from Rhode Island, and Padelt, from Pennsylvania, reached altitudes of nearly 18,000 feet in their balloon, Across the Universe, as part of their strategy to take advantage of the strongest winds available to them.

“I don’t like going slow and all the winds that we looked at were fairly slow, and certainly if you stayed low they were pretty slow,” Forden said in a phone call after the race. “We looked at a number of trajectories, which were dead-ends and if we took them we’d get stuck, so that was the challenge – not really being able to navigate and go as far as we’d like.”

For Padelt, the biggest challenge in high altitude flight was “it’s uncomfortable,” he said. “You’re on oxygen and it’s cold. But that being said, it was really beautiful and we weren’t agonizingly slow like our competitors were. We had a 14 knot (16 mph) wind for most of the flight.”

Flying at high altitude required that Forden and Padelt dump much of their ballast. “And once you use that ballast up, you don’t have control anymore, said Forden. “So you’ve got to land probably a little sooner if you go high. That’s the trade-off we made with this race.”

Further, said Padlet, “it would not have been safe to continue flying with the amount of ballast that we had remaining, so the logical thing was to land and hope that we went far enough so that no one was able to catch up to us.”

The No. 2 team of Fricke and Cuneo, flying Foxtrot Charlie, covered 338 miles, landing east of Pampa, Texas. They were airborne for 40 hours and 35 minutes. Fricke and Cuneo, both from Albuquerque, have previously won the America’s Challenge race four times.

In third place were Mark Sullivan of Albuquerque and Cheri White, of Austin, who landed their balloon, Warsteiner, near Melrose, New Mexico, after 23 hours and 49 minutes and flying about 174 miles.

The fourth place team of Brenda Cowlishaw and Brian Duncan, both from Texas, landed their balloon, Intrepid, near Pecos, New Mexico, after a flight of 15 hours and 1 minute, and covering a distance of about 60 miles .

All distances are unofficial until certified, said race spokeswoman Kim Vesely.

“Even though it was a short race it was still difficult, exciting and strategic,” she said. “These pilots really had to think through how to use what little wind there was to try to get distance.”

Seven two-person teams had been registered to participate in this year’s race, but three were a no-show. “They were either from Europe or had one member of the team from Europe, and with all the COVID and travel restrictions and the shipping issues, they just couldn’t do it,” Vesely said.