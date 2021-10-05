City Council hopeful Valdez assails public financing rules

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The city of Albuquerque’s system of requiring candidates to solicit $5 contributions from voters to qualify for public campaign financing is unfair to those with fewer resources, a City Council candidate alleges in a court filing.

Albuquerque officials need to better inform voters about the public financing process, preferably through direct-mail messaging, District 7 candidate Andres Valdez said in his petition filed Wednesday in 2nd Judicial District Court.

“In essence the candidate becomes a solicitor for and collector of money for the city of Albuquerque,” Valdez said. The petition names as defendants City Clerk Ethan Watson’s office, the city of Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico.

Despite his best efforts, he wrote, Valdez was able to collect only a portion of the 442 contributions he needed to qualify for about $44,000 in public financing available to District 7 candidates.

“I was working as hard as I could,” he said. “My energy was starting to drain as I worked from morning to late at night.”

Two of the six candidates facing off Nov. 2 in the District 7 contest – Tammy Fiebelkorn and Travis Kellerman – have qualified for public financing, according to the city clerk’s office.

The City Clerk’s Office began Tuesday mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them. Voters can submit an application online at BerncoVotes.org or call 505-243-8682 to request an application.

A high proportion of voters Valdez spoke with were unfamiliar with the public finance requirements and were reluctant to give him a $5 cash contribution, Valdez said.

“This disproportionately affects a candidate with less resources and less established and enhances the effort of more affluent candidates,” he alleges.

The petition asks a judge to award Valdez damages equivalent to the amount awarded to candidates who receive public financing.