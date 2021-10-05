Speed cameras coming soon to Albuquerque

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque leaders have paved the way for speed cameras to help monitor the city streets.

The City Council on Monday night approved a new “automated speed enforcement” ordinance, enabling a new technology-based program to identify lead-footed drivers and send them civil citations payable with $100 or four hours of community service.

Sponsors say it will not eliminate the city’s speeding problem but should at least alleviate it. Councilor Klarissa Peña called it a “good step in the right direction.”

“We still have a long ways to go. … (But) this was something we could do more quickly in order to address some of the constituents’ concerns that we’ve been having,” she said.

A city spokeswoman said the program could begin later this fall.

Peña co-sponsored the legislation with Brook Bassan, Isaac Benton and Lan Sena, who all voted for it, as did Cynthia Borrego, Diane Gibson, Don Harris and Trudy Jones.

Only Pat Davis opposed it, saying in a written statement that he does not believe speed cameras are an effective deterrent.

“Getting a ticket in the mail three weeks later doesn’t stop anybody from speeding in the moment,” Davis said. “I’d rather spend more effort incentivizing officers to participate in overtime to target drag racers and dangerous drivers than create a surveillance state that polices for profit.”

Albuquerque previously had a camera-based traffic enforcement program, but the City Council repealed the enabling ordinance in 2011 after 53% of city voters came out against red-light cameras in an advisory ballot question that year.

Benton – who was on the council at the time and opposed the repeal – reiterated Monday that he thought it was the wrong decision then to “throw the baby out with the bath water.” He said the city should not need such programs, but the reality is that it does.

“We’ve got an increasingly aggressive group of people on the streets, and I think we need to face up to that,” he said.

Mayor Tim Keller also supports automated speed enforcement, saying it could reduce crashes and the burden on the Albuquerque Police Department.

“What we learned over the course of community input meetings and surveys is that residents are more than ready to implement this program as well,” he said in a written statement.

Unlike the bill’s original language, a substitute version passed Monday included a provision barring the city from paying the camera contractor based on the number of citations issued, stipulating the city would pay a flat fee for the service. The final version also included language requiring that the speed camera equipment undergo a “calibration test” by an independent, third-party lab at least once per year.

APD would administer the program and verify every camera-recorded speeding violation before mailing citations.

