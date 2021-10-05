Check your knowledge of local landmarks from A-toZ

CLUES:
A: Take a ride B: Pinon brittle C: Breaking Bad sweets D: A side of green chile ranch E: Uptown chile fix F: Sweet rolls sold here G: Andy’s style breakfast H: Neighborhood strip mall I: A lab of sports J: Pots & mythical creatures K: See a show L: Everyone’s a movie buff M: Cover your cabeza N: Shopping starts here O: No sniveling P: Father Phillip’s place Q: Fashion mall R: Defiant pastries S: Hometown hardware T: Naan, anyone? U: It’s a kick V: Wood oven pies W: Breakfast of champions X: A local saint Y: Meditteranean delights Z: A fine place to dine
ANSWERS:
A: Art bus B: Buffett’s Candies C: The Candy Lady D: Dion’s E: Eloy’s New Mexican Restaurant F: Frontier Restaurant G: Garcia’s Kitchen H: Hoffmantown Shopping Center I: Isotopes Park J: Jackalope K: Kimo Theatre L: Lobo Theater M: The Man’s Hat Shop N: Nob Hill Shopping Center O: O’niell’s Pub P: Papa Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant Q: ABQ Uptown R: Rebel Donut S: Samon’s do-it-yourself Centers T: Taj Majal Cuisine of India U: New Mexico United Team Store V: Il Vicino W: Weck’s X: Saint Pius X High School Y: Yanni’s Modern Mediterranean Z: Zinc Wine Bar & Bistro