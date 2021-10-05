Check your knowledge of local landmarks from A-toZ

By Jennifer Swanson / Designer

CLUES:

A: Take a ride B: Pinon brittle C: Breaking Bad sweets D: A side of green chile ranch E: Uptown chile fix F: Sweet rolls sold here G: Andy’s style breakfast H: Neighborhood strip mall I: A lab of sports   J: Pots & mythical creatures K: See a show L: Everyone’s a movie buff  M: Cover your cabeza   N: Shopping starts here O: No sniveling P: Father Phillip’s place Q: Fashion mall R: Defiant pastries    S: Hometown hardware T: Naan, anyone? U: It’s a kick V: Wood oven pies   W: Breakfast of champions X: A local saint Y: Meditteranean delights Z: A fine place to dine

ANSWERS:

 

A: Art bus  B: Buffett’s Candies  C: The Candy Lady  D: Dion’s  E: Eloy’s New Mexican Restaurant  F: Frontier Restaurant  G: Garcia’s Kitchen  H: Hoffmantown Shopping Center  I: Isotopes Park  J: Jackalope  K: Kimo Theatre  L: Lobo Theater  M: The Man’s Hat Shop  N: Nob Hill Shopping Center  O: O’niell’s Pub  P: Papa Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant  Q: ABQ Uptown  R: Rebel Donut  S: Samon’s do-it-yourself Centers  T: Taj Majal Cuisine of India  U: New Mexico United Team Store  V: Il Vicino  W: Weck’s  X: Saint Pius X High School  Y: Yanni’s Modern Mediterranean  Z: Zinc Wine Bar & Bistro


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

