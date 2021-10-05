Mother, infant fatally shot; police arrest father of child

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of a woman and the couple’s infant daughter, Phoenix police said Tuesday.

Louis Mouton III, 34, was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killings Monday night of Lanae Mouton, 32, and 11-month-old Ava Mouton, police said in a statement.

The statement said the two adults were the parents of the girl. It wasn’t clear whether they were married.

The statement said Louis Mouton went to the residence to speak with Lanae Mouton “about their relationship as they are estranged.”

After Lanae walked back into the residence with her daughter, Louis kicked in the door and fired several shots, fatally wounding the mother and the daughter, the statement said.

Louis was at the scene when officers arrested and took him into custody, the statement said.

Online court records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.