Fighter dies weeks after knock out during Mississippi event

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NATCHEZ, Miss. — A 38-year-old mixed martial arts fighter has died more than a month after he was knocked out in the ring during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Justin Ray Thornton died Monday, the Natchez Democrat reported. He was a Natchez native, and he owned and coached at a mixed martial arts gym in Natchez.

Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, which is handling arrangements, said Thornton died in Gulfport.

Thornton was knocked out Aug. 20 by Dillon Cleckler in a heavyweight bout during the event in Biloxi. Thornton stayed down several minutes after he hit the mat. He was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to a Gulf Coast hospital with serious injuries.

A Sept. 23 post on Thornton’s Facebook page said he was paralyzed, on a ventilator, being treated for a lung infection and being given medication for a spinal cord injury.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president Dave Feldman confirmed Thornton’s death on Monday.

“We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Feldman said in a statement to MMA Fighting, the Democrat reported.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Speed cameras coming soon to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Councilors also recognized Albuquerque Indian School ... Councilors also recognized Albuquerque Indian School cemetery as historic and sacred burial site
2
Keller says his initiatives ‘fight crime in a real ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor says his programs focus on ... Mayor says his programs focus on underlying issues
3
Gov. pitches hydrogen energy to oil, natural gas executives
ABQnews Seeker
With protesters outside, Lujan Grisham promotes ... With protesters outside, Lujan Grisham promotes 'transitional fuel of future'
4
NM sees uptick in virus cases, hospitalizations
ABQnews Seeker
State officials also announce 12 more ... State officials also announce 12 more deaths from pandemic
5
Short flight to victory
ABQnews Seeker
Balloon doesn't cross Texas, still wins ... Balloon doesn't cross Texas, still wins America's Challenge race
6
How can a mayor fight crime?
ABQnews Seeker
Experts weigh in on top issues ... Experts weigh in on top issues emerging in mayor's race
7
Las Cruces pays $180,000 to settle lawsuit over 'rough ...
From the newspaper
Suspect claimed he was 'slammed throughout ... Suspect claimed he was 'slammed throughout the back seat like a pingpong ball'
8
Quiet weather week expected for ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Some areas could see rain and ... Some areas could see rain and gusty winds
9
District 1 council candidates say crime is top issue
ABQnews Seeker
Sena opposes soccer stadium bond issue; ... Sena opposes soccer stadium bond issue; Sanchez backs proposal, with conditions
10
City Council hopeful Valdez assails public financing rules
ABQnews Seeker
Candidate says voters should be better ... Candidate says voters should be better informed about process